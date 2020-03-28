glam-gizmo-banner

The Glam Gizmo – Episode One

Episode One of SYN’s new audio drama podcast, The Glam Gizmo, is now live!

1. The Strings That Pull

As Max paves his way through monotony, dishes and bills, he is confronted by a Boltizor, a horrific man with characteristics of a snake, who is harvesting human skin and organs for his malevolent master plan. After meeting Lucy, they band together to put an end to the unearthly occurrences with a few bizarre predicaments they face along the way.

Cast:

Max (Clint Facey), Lucy (AJ Winters), Mrs. Clancy (Amanda Buckley), Quentin (Tasso Doherty), Boltizor (Anthony Bradshaw), Bomble / The Soup of the Day (Michael Langan), News Reporter (Tom Parry), Scientist (Marcie Di Bartolomeo) and Oliver Keppell (Stefan Bradley)

Other Roles Played By Members Of The Cast

 

Tom Denham

March 28th 2020
