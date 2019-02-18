Darren Criss is officially off the market.

The former Glee star has tied the knot with his producer girlfriend Mia Swier at a hotel in New Orleans surrounded by friends and family, People reports.

Fellow Glee alumn Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr attended the ceremony on Saturday.

The loved-up pair, who have been together for more than seven years, announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2018.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together.,” Darren wrote.

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Main Image: Jerod Harris, Getty via Zimbio.