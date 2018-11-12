Glee star Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara drop big baby news

Credit: Access.

Harry Shum Jr. is gonna be a dad!

The former Glee star has revealed that he and his dancer wife, Shelby Rabara, are expecting their first child in a cute photo shared on social media.

Shum Jr’s former Glee co-star Heather Morris was one of the first to congratulate the actor, writing “I KNEW IT!!!!” on his post, while his Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu shared the love with a series of heart emojis.

Shelby also took to her Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself holding her growing baby bump.

Shelby’s due date, and the baby’s sex is unknown.

The happy news comes just two weeks before the couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary on November 22.

Image Credit: Access.

Jayden Forster

November 12th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Bauer-Griffin via Zimbio.

Hilary Duff welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma

Credit: Claire Holt, Instagram.

The Originals star shares baby joy seven months after miscarriage

Credit: Ayda Field, Instagram.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome third child via surrogate