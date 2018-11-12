Harry Shum Jr. is gonna be a dad!

The former Glee star has revealed that he and his dancer wife, Shelby Rabara, are expecting their first child in a cute photo shared on social media.

Shum Jr’s former Glee co-star Heather Morris was one of the first to congratulate the actor, writing “I KNEW IT!!!!” on his post, while his Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu shared the love with a series of heart emojis.

Shelby also took to her Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself holding her growing baby bump.

Shelby’s due date, and the baby’s sex is unknown.

The happy news comes just two weeks before the couple celebrate their third wedding anniversary on November 22.

Image Credit: Access.