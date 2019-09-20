On Air
Global Climate Strike
On Friday 20 September, it is predicted that millions of people worldwide will march for urgent action on climate change. The movement has begun with Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who started the Fridays for Future school climate strikes in August last year by staging a solo protest outside the Swedish parliament.
Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to three students and organisers of the Melbourne strike.
Music from https://filmmusic.io
“Inspired” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Contributors
Nicolas Zoumboulis
Panorama
September 20th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, International News, Local News, News, Politics
Topics: News
Tags: Australia, climate, climate change, greta thunberg, march, melbourne, protest, Strike
