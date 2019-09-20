Global Climate Strike

On Friday 20 September, it is predicted that millions of people worldwide will march for urgent action on climate change. The movement has begun with Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who started the Fridays for Future school climate strikes in August last year by staging a solo protest outside the Swedish parliament.

Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to three students and organisers of the Melbourne strike.

