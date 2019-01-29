Talk about dedication!

A Queensland singer is going to extreme lengths to get the attention of former One Direction star Harry Styles, getting a tattoo of his face on her right cheek.

Kelsy Karter is desperate to work with the 24-year-old Brit and believes her bold (and very permanent) gesture will catch the singer’s eye.



Karter, 24, shared a pic of her new ink on Instagram on Sunday, alongside the caption: “Mama, look what I made me do.”

Fans of the self-confessed “rock and roll lady rebel” have commented on the post, suggesting the tatt is inspired by a promo shoot for Styles’ 2017 solo album, in which the ‘Sign of the Times’ hitmaker appears in a blue velvet suit.

Others are speculating the whole thing is just a big, fat hoax. Ouch!

Karter (clearly) has her sights set on writing with Styles, but this is not the first time she has worked with one of the boys from 1D.

The ‘Catch Me If You Can’ singer apparently wrote a song for Styles’ former bandmate, Zayn Malik, but the track has yet to be released.

We hope she gets the chance to live her dream in working with HS.

