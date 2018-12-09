SYN Nation
How To Be a Good Wanker, Sanitised Social Media & Summer Bods – 9 December 2018
Ceitidh, Danny and Peta here to spice up another week for you on The Naughty Rude Show!
Danny ponders the pressure to be summer bod ready this time of year.
Ceitidh wonders if the world’s gone mad or whether we – whoever we is – need to santise our social media consumption.
Peta asks what it means to be a good wanker… in that way 😉
Plus, SYNer Lisa joins us before her reality TV debut on Blind Date is aired to Australia!
Naughty Rude airs live every Sunday on SYN Nation via DAB+ radio or SYN.org.au. Visit our Tumblr page to get involved!
More by The Naughty Rude Show
Where’s The Sex Ed for Queers? – 25 November 2018
Your Naughty and Rude pals Danny, Peta & Ceitidh are back and ready to get scandalous! Ceitidh has some thoughts on the […]
Learning The Sex, Hiding The Sex & Navigating Adulthood – 2 December 2018
Bedroom difficulties, religious sexperiences and adult friendship as we age are allll on the table this week for your dose of Naughty […]
Sexless Tinder, Instagram Warfare & Rewarding Your Man For Doing F*ck All – 18 November 2018
It’s Peta, Danny and Felicity with you for your naughty and rude listening pleasure! Raw from a breakup, Peta talks deliberate social […]