Goodbye 2021! That’s a Wrap for 1700 this year

As the end of 2021 draws near, so too does the end of 1700 for the year. The past four seasons of 1700 have been a blast, now it’s time to look back at the year that has passed!

With a mix of online and live in-person content, this last year has been quite the event. We’ve been able to continue to promote local musicians, air fresh music videos and chat all things music no matter what challenges came our way.

One of our most notable achievements of the year was winning Best Youth Program at the 2021 C31 Antenna Awards. We have so many people to thank for this award including 1700 volunteers, SYN and C31 staff, local musicians, and you, our supporters.



We’ve had a wonderful bunch of volunteers help throughout the year. Here are some thoughtful quotes from some of them:

I have to say how proud I am of our entire team this year. Everyone has shown so much love and dedication for 1700, it’s been so great to see. I’m grateful to have worked with so many lovely and talented volunteers and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. As an Executive Producer, I’ve also gained so many valuable skills that I’m sure will stick with me for years to come. – Sarah Thomas (Co-Executive Producer of 1700)

You never know who you’re going to meet at 1700. It could be a life long friend, a grammy winning artist or even your future employee/employer. 1700 is where connections are made. Where you learn transferable media skills and where you make content about our mind-blowing local music scene. It’s been a big part of my career development and it can be a part of yours too. – Katerina Kostakos (Co-Executive Producer of 1700)

1700 truly connects everyone. From the amazing 1700 team to the PR to incredible artists. Everyone is committed to spotlighting Australian talent and it’s so humbling to work alongside such passionate and enthusiastic people to reach a common goal. 2021 was made better by 1700 and I can’t wait to see how the show develops through the years. – Emily-Layne Kapetanovic (Music Manager of 1700)

1700 is such a vital piece of Melbourne’s local scene. Being able to shine a spotlight on exciting, emerging artists throughout the year whilst being apart of the team has been an absolute blessing! – Sarah Davenport (Talks Manager of 1700)

As a journalism student, being a host on 1700 has allowed me to strengthen my broadcast skills and meet some amazing people. – Savannah Dawn (1700 Host)

Working on 1700 allowed me to polish up on my editing skills and meet some smart, talented people. It gave me some great experience that helped me kickstart my career in the Film and TV industry. – Sam Simpson (1700 Editor)

1700 will be back for another fun year in 2022! In the meantime you can check out our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for a great range of content. You can also catch repeat episodes each Wednesday and Friday from 5pm on C31 (Digital 44) during the summer holidays.