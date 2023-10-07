Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Government Invests in Reef to Keep it Off UNESCO List

Barrier Reef, 7 October

Dominique Niere reports.

The federal government is moving to protect the Great Barrier Reef after it narrowly avoided landing on UNESCO’s ‘in danger’ list last month.

It is investing $1 billion into projects including the Queensland Government’s Steambank Remediation Program and the CSIRO’s Aquawatch Australia Mission.

Some significant threats to the reef are sediment and nutrient run-off into its water catchments.

UNESCO has put Australia on notice, with federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek stressing “Australia is once again serious about protecting the reef”.

Dominique Niere

Loughlin Patrick

