The Graduate’s Cup – Credits

Cast and Crew:

Alice Carey – Madeline Plum

Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford

Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico

Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz

Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop

James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen

Erin Jones – Les Horovitz

Harry MacFarlan – Laneth Sffarlenn

Peter Carey – James Liotta

Extras – Patrick Farnan

Extras – Michael Huang

Extras – Andrew Duncanson

Script Editor Episode 1-7, Extras – Kristel Roxas

Script Editor Episode 1 – Daniel Ryan

Mentor – Jon Tjhia

Script Editor Episode 1-3, Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green

Creator – Marin Buljan

Music was obtained from Artlist.io under the license owner: Marin Buljan

Music used:

1K – Eill

Bad Symphony – Kadir Demir

Break – KOLA

City Angels – Oliver Michael

Continent – ANBR

Crossing – Kyle Preston

Danger in Progress – Olivier Olseb

Not at Home – Sebastian Borromeo

One of the Boys – Katrina Stone

Outline – Michael Vignola

Revelations – Alternative Version – Tristan Barton

Slow Energy – Young Rich Pixies

Slumber – Vis Major

The Fortress – Kyle Preston

The Orchard – No Piano – Ian Post

Transmission – Stanley Gurvich

Two States of Minds – Max H

Vox Animus – Marco Martini

We – Fjodor

The following sounds were used and changed within The Graduate’s Cup podcast (Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)):

Link: https://freesound.org/people/Zabuhailo/sounds/193794/

Author: Zabuhailo

Title: conference_hall_3.flac

Link: https://freesound.org/people/Maurice_J_K/sounds/394146/

Author: Maurice_J_K

Title: Teenagers playing/sports/school

Link: https://freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/sounds/179209/

Author: klankbeeld

Title: photo press Conference.WAV

Link: https://freesound.org/people/GerardoIslasB/sounds/468983/

Author: GerardoIslasB

Title: Wind_In_Trees_Soft_Leaves_Valsequillo_Puebla_02_AB.wav

Link: https://freesound.org/people/Kyster/sounds/77987/

Author: Kyster

Title: younglings soccer match.wav

Link: https://freesound.org/people/alanmcki/sounds/461017/

Author: alanmcki

Title: fast_whoosh.wav