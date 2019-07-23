SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Credits
Cast and Crew:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop
James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen
Erin Jones – Les Horovitz
Harry MacFarlan – Laneth Sffarlenn
Peter Carey – James Liotta
Extras – Patrick Farnan
Extras – Michael Huang
Extras – Andrew Duncanson
Script Editor Episode 1-7, Extras – Kristel Roxas
Script Editor Episode 1 – Daniel Ryan
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Script Editor Episode 1-3, Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan
Music was obtained from Artlist.io under the license owner: Marin Buljan
Music used:
1K – Eill
Bad Symphony – Kadir Demir
Break – KOLA
City Angels – Oliver Michael
Continent – ANBR
Crossing – Kyle Preston
Danger in Progress – Olivier Olseb
Not at Home – Sebastian Borromeo
One of the Boys – Katrina Stone
Outline – Michael Vignola
Revelations – Alternative Version – Tristan Barton
Slow Energy – Young Rich Pixies
Slumber – Vis Major
The Fortress – Kyle Preston
The Orchard – No Piano – Ian Post
Transmission – Stanley Gurvich
Two States of Minds – Max H
Vox Animus – Marco Martini
We – Fjodor
The following sounds were used and changed within The Graduate’s Cup podcast (Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)):
Link: https://freesound.org/people/Zabuhailo/sounds/193794/
Author: Zabuhailo
Title: conference_hall_3.flac
Link: https://freesound.org/people/Maurice_J_K/sounds/394146/
Author: Maurice_J_K
Title: Teenagers playing/sports/school
Link: https://freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/sounds/179209/
Author: klankbeeld
Title: photo press Conference.WAV
Link: https://freesound.org/people/GerardoIslasB/sounds/468983/
Author: GerardoIslasB
Title: Wind_In_Trees_Soft_Leaves_Valsequillo_Puebla_02_AB.wav
Link: https://freesound.org/people/Kyster/sounds/77987/
Author: Kyster
Title: younglings soccer match.wav
Link: https://freesound.org/people/alanmcki/sounds/461017/
Author: alanmcki
Title: fast_whoosh.wav
More by The Graduate's Cup
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 2 – Retaliation
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 1 – The Trial
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 0 – Trailer
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]