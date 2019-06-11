Extended Cover

The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 0 – Trailer

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

 

 

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Music: artlist.io
License Owner: Marin Buljan

 

June 11th 2019
