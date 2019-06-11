SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 1 – The Trial
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.
The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast ( syn.org.au ). It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Music: artlist.io
License Owner: Marin Buljan
Episode 1 Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Harry MacFarlan – Laneth Sffarlenn
Reporter – Andrew Duncanson
Reporter – Patrick Farnan
Script Editor, Reporter – Kristel Roxas
Script Editor – Daniel Ryan
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Producer – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan
For full list of cast and crew positions visit our syn page.
