The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 1 – The Trial

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

 

 

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast ( syn.org.au ). It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Music: artlist.io
License Owner: Marin Buljan

Episode 1 Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Harry MacFarlan – Laneth Sffarlenn
Reporter – Andrew Duncanson
Reporter – Patrick Farnan
Script Editor, Reporter – Kristel Roxas
Script Editor – Daniel Ryan
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Producer – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan

For full list of cast and crew positions visit our syn page.

Sounds:
The following sounds were used and changed within The Graduate’s Cup podcast:

Link: https://freesound.org/people/Zabuhailo/sounds/193794/
Author: Zabuhailo
Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
Title: conference_hall_3.flac

Link: https://freesound.org/people/Maurice_J_K/sounds/394146/
Author: Maurice_J_K
Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
Title: Teenagers playing/sports/school

Link: https://freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/sounds/179209/
Author: klankbeeld
Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
Title: photo press Conference.WAV

Link: https://freesound.org/people/GerardoIslasB/sounds/468983/
Author: GerardoIslasB
Copyright: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
Title: Wind_In_Trees_Soft_Leaves_Valsequillo_Puebla_02_AB.wav

June 11th 2019
