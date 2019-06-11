The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 1 – The Trial

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast ( syn.org.au ). It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Music: artlist.io

License Owner: Marin Buljan

Episode 1 Credits:

Alice Carey – Madeline Plum

Grace Garza – Rachael Alford

Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico

Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz

Harry MacFarlan – Laneth Sffarlenn

Reporter – Andrew Duncanson

Reporter – Patrick Farnan

Script Editor, Reporter – Kristel Roxas

Script Editor – Daniel Ryan

Mentor – Jon Tjhia

Producer – Lindsey Green

Creator – Marin Buljan

For full list of cast and crew positions visit our syn page.

