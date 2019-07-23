SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 2 – Retaliation
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.
The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Episode 2 Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Extra – Michael Huang
Extra – Andrew Duncanson
Extra – Patrick Farnan
Script Editor, Extra- Kristel Roxas
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Script Editor, Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan
For full list of cast, crew, music and sounds visit: ( http://syn.org.au/graduates-cup-credits/ )
More by The Graduate's Cup
The Graduate’s Cup – Credits
Cast and Crew: Alice Carey – Madeline Plum Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico Kyle Reuter […]
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 1 – The Trial
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 0 – Trailer
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]