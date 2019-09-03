The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 3 – 90 Minutes

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Find subtitled videos of the Graduate’s Cup at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/

Episode 3 Credits:

Alice Carey – Madeline Plum

Grace Garza – Rachael Alford

Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico

Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz

Peter Carey – James Liotta

Scott Tran – Michael Huang

Referee – Lasindu Pandikorala

Bus Driver – Patrick Farnan

Script Editor – Kristel Roxas

Mentor – Jon Tjhia

Script Editor, Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green

Creator – Marin Buljan

Episode 3 Resources:

World Cup Gender Pay Gap

5 Highest paid soccer players

Highest paid women footballers

richest female soccer players

chart average player salaries

us womens league pay

bbc sport football

france 2019 finals

For full list of cast and crew plus press kit, music, sounds and contact information