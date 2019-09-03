SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 3 – 90 Minutes
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.
The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Find subtitled videos of the Graduate’s Cup at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/
Episode 3 Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Peter Carey – James Liotta
Scott Tran – Michael Huang
Referee – Lasindu Pandikorala
Bus Driver – Patrick Farnan
Script Editor – Kristel Roxas
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Script Editor, Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan
Episode 3 Resources:
World Cup Gender Pay Gap
5 Highest paid soccer players
Highest paid women footballers
richest female soccer players
chart average player salaries
us womens league pay
bbc sport football
france 2019 finals
