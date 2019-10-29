The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 4 – Conditions

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Find subtitled videos of the Graduate’s Cup at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/

Episode 4 Credits:

Alice Carey – Madeline Plum

Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford

Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico

James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen

Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop

Script Editor – Kristel Roxas

Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green

Creator – Marin Buljan

