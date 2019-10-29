SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 4 – Conditions
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.
The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Find subtitled videos of the Graduate’s Cup at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/
Episode 4 Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen
Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop
Script Editor – Kristel Roxas
Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan
