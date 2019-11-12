Extended Cover

SYN Podcasts

The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 6 – Beginning of the End

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

 

 

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Find subtitled videos of the Graduate’s Cup at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/

Episode 6 Credits:
Erin Jones – Les Horovitz
Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Harry Macfarlen – Laneth Sffarlenn
James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen
Peter Carey – James Liotta
Extras – Hai Tran
Extras – Patrick Farnan
Extras – Lasindu Pandikorala
Extras – Nicky Dionysiou
Script Editor, Extras – Kristel Roxas
Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator – Marin Buljan

For full list of cast and crew plus press kit, music, sounds and contact information

November 12th 2019
Read more by Marin Buljan
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Graduate's Cup

Extended Cover
The Graduate’s Cup

The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 5 – Consequences

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]

Extended Cover
The Graduate’s Cup

The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 4 – Conditions

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]

Extended Cover
The Graduate’s Cup

The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 3 – 90 Minutes

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport