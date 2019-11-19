The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 7 – Finale

The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.

The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Marin Buljan’s email: [email protected]

Marin Nation Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/

Full Cast Credits:

Alice Carey – Madeline Plum

Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford

Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico

Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz

Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop

James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen

Peter Carey – James Liotta

Erin Jones – Les Horovitz

Harry Macfarlen – Laneth Sffarlenn

Extras – Andrew Duncanson

Extras – Hai Tran

Extras – Patrick Farnan

Extras – Lasindu Pandikorala

Extras – Nicky Dionysiou

Extras – Michael Huang

Mentor – Jon Tjhia

Episode 1 Script Editor – Daniel Ryan

Script Editor, Extras – Kristel Roxas

Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green

Creator, Writer, Director, Producer, Editor, Sound Designer, Host – Marin Buljan

