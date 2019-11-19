SYN Podcasts
The Graduate’s Cup – Episode 7 – Finale
The Graduate’s Cup podcast follows students from East Keilor High School as they react to a controversial new trial allowing girls to participate in the top male soccer league. Full of drama and conflict, the podcast examines the relationship men and women have with the world of soccer.
The Graduate’s Cup is a SYN Media Podcast. It was made possible with the support of Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
Marin Buljan’s email: [email protected]
Marin Nation Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYK6PmkL-pJ–IMo2XYoxQ/
Full Cast Credits:
Alice Carey – Madeline Plum
Grace Garza, Felicity Garza – Rachael Alford
Brendan Sander – Pat Chirico
Kyle Reuter – Ronn Kurtz
Sarah Simpson – Shelley Dunlop
James Colbert – Benji Groenewegen
Peter Carey – James Liotta
Erin Jones – Les Horovitz
Harry Macfarlen – Laneth Sffarlenn
Extras – Andrew Duncanson
Extras – Hai Tran
Extras – Patrick Farnan
Extras – Lasindu Pandikorala
Extras – Nicky Dionysiou
Extras – Michael Huang
Mentor – Jon Tjhia
Episode 1 Script Editor – Daniel Ryan
Script Editor, Extras – Kristel Roxas
Incubator Program Organiser – Lindsey Green
Creator, Writer, Director, Producer, Editor, Sound Designer, Host – Marin Buljan
For full list of cast and crew plus press kit, music, sounds and contact information
