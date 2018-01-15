The Grave yard
SYN 90.7
The Grave Yard 14/1/2018
Broadcast from 14/1/2018.
Playlist
- liv'in for the city - rakim
- nas is like - nas
- sumtimez - lace da booms
- rather unique - AZ
- spontaneity EP - K-OTIX
- I'm Alright - mop top
- perservere - 4ever
- styles - smoked out productions
- mad weed - first world
- hold me down - pitch black
- down for the undergroud - lord finesse
- put it on - big L
- marked4death - pete rock
- i against i - jedi mind tricks
- walk in the park - panacea
- twenty fifty three - l'orange, kool keith
- sound is vibration - atmosphere
- 8 iz enough - big L
- no endz, no skinz - big L
- Hii i'm james - dirty dike
- the hop - a tribe called quest
- act like you want it - black moon