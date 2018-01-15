The Grave yard

SYN 90.7

The Grave Yard 14/1/2018

Broadcast from 14/1/2018.

Playlist

  1. liv'in for the city - rakim
  2. nas is like - nas
  3. sumtimez - lace da booms
  4. rather unique - AZ
  5. spontaneity EP - K-OTIX
  6. I'm Alright - mop top
  7. perservere - 4ever
  8. styles - smoked out productions
  9. mad weed - first world
  10. hold me down - pitch black
  11. down for the undergroud - lord finesse
  12. put it on - big L
  13. marked4death - pete rock
  14. i against i - jedi mind tricks
  15. walk in the park - panacea
  16. twenty fifty three - l'orange, kool keith
  17. sound is vibration - atmosphere
  18. 8 iz enough - big L
  19. no endz, no skinz - big L
  20. Hii i'm james - dirty dike
  21. the hop - a tribe called quest
  22. act like you want it - black moon

January 15th 2018
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Grave yard

The Grave yard

The Grave yard 7-1-2018

Broadcast from 7-1-2018.

The Grave yard

The Grave Yard 24-12-2017

A broadcast of The Grave Yard from 24/12/2017.

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport