The Grave yard
SYN 90.7
The Grave yard 7-1-2018
Broadcast from 7-1-2018.
Playlist
- Let'Em Understand - Snoop Dog
- U like my style - Shortie No Mass
- 360 (what goes around) - [SD50]
- Remix - Grand Puba
- Loudmouths - Alps Cru
- Points - Notorious Big , Redman
- 92'Freestyle - Big L
- Fill in the Blanks - Hardwe're
- Pheelings - Haltown Projex
- Phenomenon - Bleek
- Tonights Da Night - Redman
- Operation Greenbacks - MF DOOM
- Discipline 99 pt.1 - Quasimoto
- What's up fat lip? - Fatlip
- Who got the funk - A tribe called quest
- Bonita Applebum - A tribe called quest
- C'mon wit da git down - Artifacts
- Ijuswannachill - Large Professor
- Show da world - Werd of Mouph
- Stylez - Smoked out production
- I'm Alright - Mop top
- Kill or be Killed/Freestyle - Roughneck Soldiers
- What? - A tribe called Quest