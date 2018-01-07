The Grave yard

SYN 90.7

The Grave yard 7-1-2018

Broadcast from 7-1-2018.

Playlist

  1. Let'Em Understand - Snoop Dog
  2. U like my style - Shortie No Mass
  3. 360 (what goes around) - [SD50]
  4. Remix - Grand Puba
  5. Loudmouths - Alps Cru
  6. Points - Notorious Big , Redman
  7. 92'Freestyle - Big L
  8. Fill in the Blanks - Hardwe're
  9. Pheelings - Haltown Projex
  10. Phenomenon - Bleek
  11. Tonights Da Night - Redman
  12. Operation Greenbacks - MF DOOM
  13. Discipline 99 pt.1 - Quasimoto
  14. What's up fat lip? - Fatlip
  15. Who got the funk - A tribe called quest
  16. Bonita Applebum - A tribe called quest
  17. C'mon wit da git down - Artifacts
  18. Ijuswannachill - Large Professor
  19. Show da world - Werd of Mouph
  20. Stylez - Smoked out production
  21. I'm Alright - Mop top
  22. Kill or be Killed/Freestyle - Roughneck Soldiers
  23. What? - A tribe called Quest

January 7th 2018
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Grave yard

The Grave yard

The Grave Yard 24-12-2017

A broadcast of The Grave Yard from 24/12/2017.

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport