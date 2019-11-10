graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard shift (10/11/2019)

graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard shift from 10/11/2019 2am to 6 am. Hip hop music and other genres.

Playlist

  1. Making up for lost time - Stimulator Jones feat Rhiana Roper
  2. Rocket Science - Joyce Wrice
  3. Still - Misfit Minded
  4. Somebody Believes in you - So.crates,Alnitak Kid and Nelson Dialect
  5. Battle Royale - Does it offend you yeah?
  6. Fear and Trembling - Gang of youths
  7. Super Freak - Rick James
  8. Get what you want - Operator Please
  9. N.Y State of Mind - Nas
  10. What can I do if the fire goes out - Gang of Youths
  11. When a fire starts to burn - Disclosure
  12. Four Cypresses - Grizzely Bear
  13. Leave it alone - Operator Please
  14. See you again - Tyler,the creator feat Kali Uchis
  15. The Reeling - Passion Pit
  16. Three rings - Grizzely Bear
  17. Just a song about ping pong - Operator Please
  18. Lick a shot - Cypress Hill
  19. Losing all sense - Grizzely Bear
  20. Who dat boy - Tyler,the creator feat A$AP Rocky
  21. Memory Lane (sitting in da park) - Nas
  22. Bright on - SO.crates,Alnitak Kid and Nelson Dialect
  23. The Path - Tigermoth
  24. One Love - Nas feat Q-Tip
  25. Tools Down - The Presets
  26. Cold Blooded - Rick James
  27. One time 4 your mind - Nas
  28. Second chance - Disclosure
  29. She (but it's cool) - NYLTCK
  30. Sleepyhead - Passionpit
  31. New rays - Tigermoth
  32. 911/Mr lonely - Tyler,the creator feat Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy
  33. It ain't hard to tell - Nas
  34. January - Disclosure
  35. Until the Dark - The presets
  36. Hand on the Glock - Cypress Hill
  37. Break 'em off some - Cypress Hill
  38. Help me lose my mind - Disclosure feat London Grammer
  39. Say Yes to Lofe - Gang of Youths
  40. Worthwhile - Alnitak Kid feat Dialect
  41. For the free - Alnitak Kid
  42. Let me be - Alnitak Kid
  43. Good Morning - Joyce Wrice (Slom Remix)
  44. Play Pretend - Joyce Wrice
  45. Habitzz - Mndsgn
  46. Whodatwho - Mndsgn
  47. 1st Nite - Mndsgn
  48. Little Star - Ra Ra Raj
  49. Mother India - Ra Ra Raj
  50. Gabbar Singh - Ra Ra Raj
  51. In my feelings - Skomes fear BARO
  52. TELEFON - Skomes
  53. Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
  54. samurai - Walla C
  55. newland - Walla C
  56. Potogold - Noble Natives
  57. Papes - Noble Natives
  58. Nervous - Noble Natives

November 10th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Graveyard Shift

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Grave Yard Shift (22/10/2019)

Graveyard shift on 22/10/2017. Night radio.

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift (12/10/2019)

Graveyard shift with hip hop, pop, metal, house and more genres of music.

20190922_025524[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift (22.09.2019)

Graveyard Shift from 22.08.2019. Hosted By G-Tan and Marco.

Related Content

20190912_214209

Noble Natives live review

20190906_030352[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019

68551727_222702451949061_947699527593230336_n
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

The Graveyard shift (9/8/2019)