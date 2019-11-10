On Air
Graveyard shift (10/11/2019)
Graveyard shift from 10/11/2019 2am to 6 am. Hip hop music and other genres.
Playlist
- Making up for lost time - Stimulator Jones feat Rhiana Roper
- Rocket Science - Joyce Wrice
- Still - Misfit Minded
- Somebody Believes in you - So.crates,Alnitak Kid and Nelson Dialect
- Battle Royale - Does it offend you yeah?
- Fear and Trembling - Gang of youths
- Super Freak - Rick James
- Get what you want - Operator Please
- N.Y State of Mind - Nas
- What can I do if the fire goes out - Gang of Youths
- When a fire starts to burn - Disclosure
- Four Cypresses - Grizzely Bear
- Leave it alone - Operator Please
- See you again - Tyler,the creator feat Kali Uchis
- The Reeling - Passion Pit
- Three rings - Grizzely Bear
- Just a song about ping pong - Operator Please
- Lick a shot - Cypress Hill
- Losing all sense - Grizzely Bear
- Who dat boy - Tyler,the creator feat A$AP Rocky
- Memory Lane (sitting in da park) - Nas
- Bright on - SO.crates,Alnitak Kid and Nelson Dialect
- The Path - Tigermoth
- One Love - Nas feat Q-Tip
- Tools Down - The Presets
- Cold Blooded - Rick James
- One time 4 your mind - Nas
- Second chance - Disclosure
- She (but it's cool) - NYLTCK
- Sleepyhead - Passionpit
- New rays - Tigermoth
- 911/Mr lonely - Tyler,the creator feat Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy
- It ain't hard to tell - Nas
- January - Disclosure
- Until the Dark - The presets
- Hand on the Glock - Cypress Hill
- Break 'em off some - Cypress Hill
- Help me lose my mind - Disclosure feat London Grammer
- Say Yes to Lofe - Gang of Youths
- Worthwhile - Alnitak Kid feat Dialect
- For the free - Alnitak Kid
- Let me be - Alnitak Kid
- Good Morning - Joyce Wrice (Slom Remix)
- Play Pretend - Joyce Wrice
- Habitzz - Mndsgn
- Whodatwho - Mndsgn
- 1st Nite - Mndsgn
- Little Star - Ra Ra Raj
- Mother India - Ra Ra Raj
- Gabbar Singh - Ra Ra Raj
- In my feelings - Skomes fear BARO
- TELEFON - Skomes
- Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
- samurai - Walla C
- newland - Walla C
- Potogold - Noble Natives
- Papes - Noble Natives
- Nervous - Noble Natives
