On Air
Graveyard shift 10/12/2019
Graveyard shift 10/12/2019. Music, talks and more.youu
Playlist
- Musique - Daft Punk
- live my life - Joshua Caleb
- City - Mistress
- Black Women - Joshua Caleb
- Runnin - Joshua Caleb
- Kush - So.crates
- The Phantom - Tiger moth
- Breathe - The Prodigy
- Chunky - Bruno Mars
- I ain't goin'out like that - Cypress Hill
- Little Secrets - Passion pit
- oh baby - Sunset cities
- Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
- Calm like a Bomb - Rage against the machine
- Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
- Sulfer - Slipknot
- Bengal - Tigermoth
- Boom! - System of a Down
- Gunshowers - Ghostface Killah & BADBADNOTGOOD
- Psychosocial - Slipknot
- The Reeling - Passion Pit
- Dead Memmories - Slipknot
- Willing and Able - Disclosure feat kwabs
- Born of a broken man - Rage against the machine
- Mr Jack - System of a Down
- Firestarter - The Prodigy
- Good Intentions - Disclosure feat Migual
- In the fade - Queens of the stone age
- Only - Nine Inch Nails
- To Kingdom Come - Passion Pit
- Sleepyhead - Passion Pit
- Superego - Disclosure feat Nao
- Somebody believes in you - Sunset cities
- Tension Head - Queens of the stone age
- Lighting song - Queens of the stone age
- Masterpiece - Disclosure feat Jordan Rakei
- Manic - Alnitak Kid
- Level zero - Alnitak Kid
- The healing - Alnitak Kid
- Tall glass - Coldrip
- everything is nice - Coldrip
- I don't - Coldrip
- Discipline - Nine Inch Nails
- Ghosts 1 - Nine Inch Nails
- Rugged Tranquility - Ohbliv
- 94 Bubble Jacket With The GoreTex - Ohbliv
- sharing the indo - Ohbliv
- Mumbai Masala - Ra ra raj
- Slumdog Illionaire - Ra ra raj
- Kali - Ra ra raj
- Fade - Skomes feat Cazeaux O.S.L.O
- Telefon - Skomes
- Alive (Skomes REMIX) - Skomes
- Dream Catch - Walla C
- Zera - Walla C
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
December 10th 2019
