Graveyard shift 11/03/2020

Graveyard 11/03/2020

Playlist

  1. WOW! - Jitwam
  2. Satya - Ra ra raj
  3. One armed scissor - At the drive in
  4. Communication Breakdown - Led Zepplin
  5. Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
  6. Dead Souls - Joy Division
  7. Colour Television - Dune Rats
  8. Hurricane - Kyuss
  9. Lithium - Nirvana
  10. Needles - System of a Down
  11. Discipline - Nine Inch Nails
  12. No one knows - Queens of the stone age
  13. obivion - Mastodon
  14. Please Please Please let me get what I want - The smiths
  15. Rope - Foo Fighters
  16. Sixteen salteens - Jack White
  17. Stupid girl - Garbage
  18. Silent machine - Twelve foot ninja
  19. Wish you were here - Incubus
  20. Don't stop till you get enough - Micheal Jackson
  21. Super freak - Rick James
  22. Breathe - The Prodigy
  23. The world is yours - Nas
  24. This Is How We Do It (Studio Ton Radio Mix) - Montell Jordan
  25. Throw Your Set In The Air - Cypress Hill
  26. A Conversation - Reilly stapleton
  27. Blood and guts - Michelle sutton
  28. Odoroku - Disphing
  29. everglades - Jackson quinell
  30. everybodys everything - Medley
  31. Getting High - Saiyon
  32. Hold off - Anna Dabbs
  33. Hold on - Bec Haze
  34. Home - Indigo Ellis
  35. Honest with you - Pey Pey
  36. Insane - Lucinia Valentia
  37. I think I'm in the wrong room - Alex Carpi
  38. Man Hater - Yara
  39. Man in the Moon - Tessella
  40. Moon - Ellis Margret
  41. Ocean City - Duxie Franklin
  42. Pave the way - Abigal Alexander
  43. SUNRISE (HORIZON MIX) - SLYTHE
  44. The game - Hayley Mengal
  45. The other side - The Violas
  46. Tin Tin - Lucinda
  47. Top Shelf - Emma Jane
  48. Virgina - Jamie Lee Dimes
  49. Black Women - Joshua Caleb
  50. Live my life - Joshua Caleb
  51. Davibe - Mnsdgn
  52. U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
  53. Making up for Lost Time - Stimulator Jones feat Rhiana Roper

March 11th 2020
