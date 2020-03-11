On Air
Graveyard shift 11/03/2020
Mixcloud Link:
Playlist
- WOW! - Jitwam
- Satya - Ra ra raj
- One armed scissor - At the drive in
- Communication Breakdown - Led Zepplin
- Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
- Dead Souls - Joy Division
- Colour Television - Dune Rats
- Hurricane - Kyuss
- Lithium - Nirvana
- Needles - System of a Down
- Discipline - Nine Inch Nails
- No one knows - Queens of the stone age
- obivion - Mastodon
- Please Please Please let me get what I want - The smiths
- Rope - Foo Fighters
- Sixteen salteens - Jack White
- Stupid girl - Garbage
- Silent machine - Twelve foot ninja
- Wish you were here - Incubus
- Don't stop till you get enough - Micheal Jackson
- Super freak - Rick James
- Breathe - The Prodigy
- The world is yours - Nas
- This Is How We Do It (Studio Ton Radio Mix) - Montell Jordan
- Throw Your Set In The Air - Cypress Hill
- A Conversation - Reilly stapleton
- Blood and guts - Michelle sutton
- Odoroku - Disphing
- everglades - Jackson quinell
- everybodys everything - Medley
- Getting High - Saiyon
- Hold off - Anna Dabbs
- Hold on - Bec Haze
- Home - Indigo Ellis
- Honest with you - Pey Pey
- Insane - Lucinia Valentia
- I think I'm in the wrong room - Alex Carpi
- Man Hater - Yara
- Man in the Moon - Tessella
- Moon - Ellis Margret
- Ocean City - Duxie Franklin
- Pave the way - Abigal Alexander
- SUNRISE (HORIZON MIX) - SLYTHE
- The game - Hayley Mengal
- The other side - The Violas
- Tin Tin - Lucinda
- Top Shelf - Emma Jane
- Virgina - Jamie Lee Dimes
- Black Women - Joshua Caleb
- Live my life - Joshua Caleb
- Davibe - Mnsdgn
- U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
- Making up for Lost Time - Stimulator Jones feat Rhiana Roper
Jitan Chander
March 11th 2020
