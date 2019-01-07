SYN 90.7
Graveyard shift (11/11/2017)
Playlist
- Ocean - San fierro
- Off the wall - Micheal Jackson
- Need your Body - Simulator Jones
- Soon ever comes - Simulator Jones
- So 1989 - Yuni Wa
- Emails - Yung Lean
- Betty and Mary and Dallas - San fierro
- Keep - Aritus
- Guap - Yaeji
- Dontcha - The Internet
- I Don't wanna waste my time - Joji
- Nothing like this - J Dilla
- Raingurl - Yaeji
- Digging for windows - Zack De La Rocha
- On the level - Mac Demarco
- Chemicals - Rosemary Fairweather
- Running - Disclosure
- Ivan Ave - Forks
- senorita - Justin Timberlake
- Big Poppa - Notorious B.I.G
- Be quiet and Drive - Deftones