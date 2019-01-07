graveyardlogo.jpg

SYN 90.7

Graveyard shift (11/11/2017)

Graveyard Shift on 11/11/2017.

Playlist

  1. Ocean - San fierro
  2. Off the wall - Micheal Jackson
  3. Need your Body - Simulator Jones
  4. Soon ever comes - Simulator Jones
  5. So 1989 - Yuni Wa
  6. Emails - Yung Lean
  7. Betty and Mary and Dallas - San fierro
  8. Keep - Aritus
  9. Guap - Yaeji
  10. Dontcha - The Internet
  11. I Don't wanna waste my time - Joji
  12. Nothing like this - J Dilla
  13. Raingurl - Yaeji
  14. Digging for windows - Zack De La Rocha
  15. On the level - Mac Demarco
  16. Chemicals - Rosemary Fairweather
  17. Running - Disclosure
  18. Ivan Ave - Forks
  19. senorita - Justin Timberlake
  20. Big Poppa - Notorious B.I.G
  21. Be quiet and Drive - Deftones

January 7th 2019
Jitan Chander
