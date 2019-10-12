On Air
Graveyard Shift (12/10/2019)
Graveyard shift with hip hop, pop, metal, house and more genres of music.
Playlist
- Vicuna - Alnitak Kid
- How I could just kill a man - Cypress Hill
- The Phantom - Tigermoth
- Hand on the pump - Cypress Hill
- Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
- You and I - Rick James
- Bengal - Tigermoth
- 3DMG - Fire is burning
- 3DMG feat Kevinthecreep - Trapped inside
- 3DMG - Call of the dark dungeon
- 3DMG - Valley of the forgotten Tombs
- All up to you - Mndsgn
- Ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Ya own way - Mndsgn
- Give it to me baby - Rick James
- Throw your set in the air - Cypress Hill
- Use Ya Mnd (Twentyfourseven) - Mndsgn
- Dance wit' me - Rick James
- Where ever U R - Mndsgn
- Once again its on - Baker
- Lust for hate - Baker
- 66 Chambers - Baker
- 95' extreme pestilence - Baker
- Demons lurk the graveyard - Baker
- Break you off - Baker
- Major Pain & Bossalini - C-BO
- 40 & C- Bo - C-BO
- Hard labor - C-BO
- Moon Party - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
- Ready & willin - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
- Like a glove - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
- 1994 - Dom
- Dom - till u can't no mo
- esco beats - West side g ride anthem
- esco beats - My city
- HPSHAWTY - Everlasting bass
- HPSHAWTY X KEVINTHECREEP - When I'm 75 part 2
- Mackjunt - ST8 CREEPIN
- Mc Holocaust - Nobody like you
- Mc Holocaust - hate you more than myself
- Mc Holocaust - corrupt from the get go
- Mista Glock - one eight seven
- ra ra raj - Satya
- ra ra raj - mogambos theme
- roland jones - detriot jones '92
- route 696 - #1 Funkateer
- Skomes - Alive (skomes remix)
- slythe - sunrise (horizon mix)
- slythe - body move
- slythe - Bodywax
- young tokes x mista glock - Servin game
- ROMAN - PALMS
- ROMAN - LOVE
- ROMAN - WEST COAST
- queens of the stone age - feel good hit of the summer
- korn - falling away from me
- korn - make me bad
- queens of the stone age - monsters in your parasol
- queens of the stone age - quick and to the pointless
- N.E.R.D - Run to the sun
- Pharrel Williams - Angel
- Korn - Somebody Someone
