graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard Shift (12/10/2019)

graveyardlogo-1.jpg

Graveyard shift with hip hop, pop, metal, house and more genres of music.

Playlist

  1. Vicuna - Alnitak Kid
  2. How I could just kill a man - Cypress Hill
  3. The Phantom - Tigermoth
  4. Hand on the pump - Cypress Hill
  5. Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
  6. You and I - Rick James
  7. Bengal - Tigermoth
  8. 3DMG - Fire is burning
  9. 3DMG feat Kevinthecreep - Trapped inside
  10. 3DMG - Call of the dark dungeon
  11. 3DMG - Valley of the forgotten Tombs
  12. All up to you - Mndsgn
  13. Ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  14. Ya own way - Mndsgn
  15. Give it to me baby - Rick James
  16. Throw your set in the air - Cypress Hill
  17. Use Ya Mnd (Twentyfourseven) - Mndsgn
  18. Dance wit' me - Rick James
  19. Where ever U R - Mndsgn
  20. Once again its on - Baker
  21. Lust for hate - Baker
  22. 66 Chambers - Baker
  23. 95' extreme pestilence - Baker
  24. Demons lurk the graveyard - Baker
  25. Break you off - Baker
  26. Major Pain & Bossalini - C-BO
  27. 40 & C- Bo - C-BO
  28. Hard labor - C-BO
  29. Moon Party - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
  30. Ready & willin - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
  31. Like a glove - DJ Domsta & Lil creepshow
  32. 1994 - Dom
  33. Dom - till u can't no mo
  34. esco beats - West side g ride anthem
  35. esco beats - My city
  36. HPSHAWTY - Everlasting bass
  37. HPSHAWTY X KEVINTHECREEP - When I'm 75 part 2
  38. Mackjunt - ST8 CREEPIN
  39. Mc Holocaust - Nobody like you
  40. Mc Holocaust - hate you more than myself
  41. Mc Holocaust - corrupt from the get go
  42. Mista Glock - one eight seven
  43. ra ra raj - Satya
  44. ra ra raj - mogambos theme
  45. roland jones - detriot jones '92
  46. route 696 - #1 Funkateer
  47. Skomes - Alive (skomes remix)
  48. slythe - sunrise (horizon mix)
  49. slythe - body move
  50. slythe - Bodywax
  51. young tokes x mista glock - Servin game
  52. ROMAN - PALMS
  53. ROMAN - LOVE
  54. ROMAN - WEST COAST
  55. queens of the stone age - feel good hit of the summer
  56. korn - falling away from me
  57. korn - make me bad
  58. queens of the stone age - monsters in your parasol
  59. queens of the stone age - quick and to the pointless
  60. N.E.R.D - Run to the sun
  61. Pharrel Williams - Angel
  62. Korn - Somebody Someone

October 12th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Graveyard Shift

20190922_025524[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift (22.09.2019)

Graveyard Shift from 22.08.2019. Hosted By G-Tan and Marco.

20190906_030352[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019

Night Radio with Joshua Caleb featuring Hip hop and pop music with live performances.

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19. Music,talking and sleepiness.

Related Content

honey tell me why
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Honey - Tell Me Why / Jupiter Boogie

20190912_214209

Noble Natives live review

Chiptune-Setup-Game-Boys
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia