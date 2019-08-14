graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19. Music,talking and sleepiness.

Playlist

  1. 24k Magic - Bruno Mars
  2. Arcansenal - At the drive in
  3. Break ya neck - Busta Rhymes
  4. Nocturnal - Disclsoure feat The Weekend
  5. Supervixian - Garbage
  6. The Phantom - Tigermoth
  7. Chunky - Bruno Mars
  8. Crawl - Kings of Leon
  9. Don't phunk with my heart - The black eyed peas
  10. Everyone Nose - N.E.R.D
  11. Get what you want - Operator Please
  12. Guerilla Radio - Rage Against the machine
  13. How does it feel - Pharrrel Williams
  14. Omen - Disclosure feat Sam smith
  15. Sour soul - Ghostface Killa and BADBADNOTGOOD
  16. Peace Tiger - TigerMoth
  17. Calm like a bomb - Rage against the machine
  18. You and I - Rick James
  19. Don't lie - The Black eyed peas
  20. Use Somebody - Kings of Leon
  21. Burn the witch - Queens of the stone age
  22. Good Life - Kanye West feat T-Pain
  23. Just a song about ping pong - Operator Please
  24. Dance wit me - Rick James
  25. Little Sister - Queens of the stone age
  26. One Love - Nas feat Q-Tip
  27. Angel - Pharrel Williams
  28. Rolodex Propogandha - At the drive in
  29. Flashing Lights - Kanye West feat Dwele
  30. Rapture - Blondie
  31. Ray Gun - Ghostface Killa, BADBADNOTGOOD and DOOM
  32. Summer Romance - Incubus
  33. It ain't hard to tell - Nas
  34. Science - System of a Down
  35. That old black magic - Frank Sinatra
  36. Turn me up some - Busta Rhymes
  37. Are you in - Incubus
  38. Shimmy - System of a Down
  39. Got the life - Korn
  40. Freak on a leash - Korn
  41. Let me be - Alnitak Kid feat Dialect
  42. Coldrip - Everything is nice
  43. Mndsgn - Freakside
  44. Mndsgn - U & Ya frenz
  45. Ra Ra Raj - Mumbai Masala
  46. Ra Ra Raj - Song for Baba
  47. Ra Ra Raj - Satya
  48. Ra Ra Raj - Little star
  49. Skomes - Alive
  50. Walla C - Seranade
  51. Walla C - Oscar
Jitan Chander

August 14th 2019
