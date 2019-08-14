On Air
Graveyard Shift 13.8.19
Graveyard Shift 13.8.19. Music,talking and sleepiness.
Playlist
- 24k Magic - Bruno Mars
- Arcansenal - At the drive in
- Break ya neck - Busta Rhymes
- Nocturnal - Disclsoure feat The Weekend
- Supervixian - Garbage
- The Phantom - Tigermoth
- Chunky - Bruno Mars
- Crawl - Kings of Leon
- Don't phunk with my heart - The black eyed peas
- Everyone Nose - N.E.R.D
- Get what you want - Operator Please
- Guerilla Radio - Rage Against the machine
- How does it feel - Pharrrel Williams
- Omen - Disclosure feat Sam smith
- Sour soul - Ghostface Killa and BADBADNOTGOOD
- Peace Tiger - TigerMoth
- Calm like a bomb - Rage against the machine
- You and I - Rick James
- Don't lie - The Black eyed peas
- Use Somebody - Kings of Leon
- Burn the witch - Queens of the stone age
- Good Life - Kanye West feat T-Pain
- Just a song about ping pong - Operator Please
- Dance wit me - Rick James
- Little Sister - Queens of the stone age
- One Love - Nas feat Q-Tip
- Angel - Pharrel Williams
- Rolodex Propogandha - At the drive in
- Flashing Lights - Kanye West feat Dwele
- Rapture - Blondie
- Ray Gun - Ghostface Killa, BADBADNOTGOOD and DOOM
- Summer Romance - Incubus
- It ain't hard to tell - Nas
- Science - System of a Down
- That old black magic - Frank Sinatra
- Turn me up some - Busta Rhymes
- Are you in - Incubus
- Shimmy - System of a Down
- Got the life - Korn
- Freak on a leash - Korn
- Let me be - Alnitak Kid feat Dialect
- Coldrip - Everything is nice
- Mndsgn - Freakside
- Mndsgn - U & Ya frenz
- Ra Ra Raj - Mumbai Masala
- Ra Ra Raj - Song for Baba
- Ra Ra Raj - Satya
- Ra Ra Raj - Little star
- Skomes - Alive
- Walla C - Seranade
- Walla C - Oscar
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
August 14th 2019
