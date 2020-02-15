graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard Shift 15 2 2020

graveyard shift 15 2 2020.

Mixcloud Link to the on-air recording:

Playlist

  1. Saturday - De la soul
  2. I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  3. Check the rhime - A Tribe called quest
  4. Juicey - The Notorious B.I.G
  5. Making up for lost time - Stimulator jones feat Rhiana Roper
  6. Slumdog Illionaire - Ra ra raj
  7. I dont - Coldrip
  8. All that - Coldrip
  9. Shootin star - NYLTCK
  10. Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G
  11. Alive - Skomes
  12. TELEFON - Skomes
  13. Cosmic perpective - mndsgn
  14. Ya own way - mndsgn
  15. CCU to mel - Ra ra raj
  16. dream catch - walla c
  17. jzzy - walla c
  18. woah - guru griff
  19. foecus - NYLTCK
  20. Newland - Walla C
  21. Imma do me - Misfit minded
  22. D.M - Misfit minded
  23. Nostalgic - Misfit minded
  24. Pleased to meet you - Jinsang
  25. Celebrate - Aritus
  26. Diesal power - The prodigy
  27. Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
  28. Timetravelog - Tyriswhite
  29. Omen - Disclosure feat sam smith
  30. rugged tranquilty - Ohbliv
  31. Black brigade - Ohbliv
  32. Echoes - TEK.LUN
  33. Goodmood - VIRTUA FUSION
  34. No one knows - Queens of the stone age
  35. Hurricane - Kyuss
  36. Regular John - Queens of the stone age
  37. Lithium - Nirvana
  38. Crosstown traffic - Jimi Hendrix
  39. Little red corvette - Prince
  40. White unicorn - Wolfmother
  41. Demension - Wolfmother
  42. Can't let her get away - Micheal Jackson
  43. You rock my world - Micheal Jackson
  44. Nervous Breakdown - Blackflag
  45. Sunrise - SLYTHE
  46. Body Move - SLYTHE
  47. EVER LASTING BASS - HPSHAWTY
  48. NO LOVE 4 EM - HPSHAWTY
  49. ONE EIGHT SEVEN - MISTA GLOCK
  50. Slice of life - Dean Jackson
  51. MY CITY - ESCO BEATS
  52. Guess it's all over - MNDSGN
  53. Defeated no more - Disclosure feat ed Macfarlane
  54. The crusade - TEK.LUN
  55. Night Planet - VIRTUA FUSION
  56. Casinopolis - VIRTUA FUSION
  57. Palms - Roman
  58. Miranda - Roman
  59. Time travel - Tyris White

February 15th 2020
