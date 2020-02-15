On Air
Graveyard Shift 15 2 2020
graveyard shift 15 2 2020.
Mixcloud Link to the on-air recording:
Playlist
- Saturday - De la soul
- I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Check the rhime - A Tribe called quest
- Juicey - The Notorious B.I.G
- Making up for lost time - Stimulator jones feat Rhiana Roper
- Slumdog Illionaire - Ra ra raj
- I dont - Coldrip
- All that - Coldrip
- Shootin star - NYLTCK
- Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G
- Alive - Skomes
- TELEFON - Skomes
- Cosmic perpective - mndsgn
- Ya own way - mndsgn
- CCU to mel - Ra ra raj
- dream catch - walla c
- jzzy - walla c
- woah - guru griff
- foecus - NYLTCK
- Newland - Walla C
- Imma do me - Misfit minded
- D.M - Misfit minded
- Nostalgic - Misfit minded
- Pleased to meet you - Jinsang
- Celebrate - Aritus
- Diesal power - The prodigy
- Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
- Timetravelog - Tyriswhite
- Omen - Disclosure feat sam smith
- rugged tranquilty - Ohbliv
- Black brigade - Ohbliv
- Echoes - TEK.LUN
- Goodmood - VIRTUA FUSION
- No one knows - Queens of the stone age
- Hurricane - Kyuss
- Regular John - Queens of the stone age
- Lithium - Nirvana
- Crosstown traffic - Jimi Hendrix
- Little red corvette - Prince
- White unicorn - Wolfmother
- Demension - Wolfmother
- Can't let her get away - Micheal Jackson
- You rock my world - Micheal Jackson
- Nervous Breakdown - Blackflag
- Sunrise - SLYTHE
- Body Move - SLYTHE
- EVER LASTING BASS - HPSHAWTY
- NO LOVE 4 EM - HPSHAWTY
- ONE EIGHT SEVEN - MISTA GLOCK
- Slice of life - Dean Jackson
- MY CITY - ESCO BEATS
- Guess it's all over - MNDSGN
- Defeated no more - Disclosure feat ed Macfarlane
- The crusade - TEK.LUN
- Night Planet - VIRTUA FUSION
- Casinopolis - VIRTUA FUSION
- Palms - Roman
- Miranda - Roman
- Time travel - Tyris White
Jitan Chander
February 15th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, General, Playlist
Topics: Art, Comedy, Community, Culture, Education, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: Hip Hop, House, Metal, pop, rock
More by Graveyard Shift
14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift
14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift. Night radio 2am to 6am. Mixcloud post of graveyard shift recording:
6/1/2020 Graveyard Shift
6 1 202 graveyard shift .Music,Talks, Knowledge,Night radio from 2am to 6am. Mixcloud Link: