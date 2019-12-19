On Air
Graveyard shift 18 12 2019
Playlist
- Paris - Suicideboys
- Gummo - 6ix9ine
- Focus (Yaeji remix) - Charli XCX, Yaeji
- Bands - Comethazine
- Gypsy Woman - Crystal Waters
- L.O.V.E - Devin Morrison
- No - Devin Morrison
- Mercury:Retrograde - Ghostmane
- Universe - Illa J
- Won't Do - J Dilla
- Just Another - Jinjer
- I Speak Astronomy - Jinjer
- Pisces - Jinjer
- Opendoors - Jitwam
- Got to smile - Joshua Caleb
- Diamonds - Keith Ape ,Jedi P
- Death 2 Soundcloud - Kid Buu, Oohdem beats
- Missing you - Larry Heard
- Don't Cry - Lil Wayne, XXXentacion
- In the end - Linkin Park
- Numb - Linkin Park
- Bleed it out - Linkin Park
- Figaro - Madvillian
- All Caps - Madvillian
- Can you feel it - Mr fingers
- Mystery of love - Mr fingers
- Get it - Nelson Dialect
- Danny don't you know - Ninja Sex party
- Africa - Ninja Sex Party
- Bionic - Non Entity
- 1000 rounds - Pouya,Ghostmane
- Hideaway - Queens of the stone age
- Meditations on guitar - Ra Ra Raj
- Slime - Samiyam
- Blessings - Sampa the great
- Heart attack - Scarlxrd
- 6 Feet - Scarlxrd
- Leglock - Shakewell
- Mo Bamba - Sheck wes
- Just waking up - Slient J , Jace XL
- Between heaven and hell - Skomes
- War ensamble - Slayer
- South of heaven - Slayer
- Mama danced on soul train - So.crates
- Smash - Star bomb
- The hero of rhyme - star bomb
- it's dangerous to go alone - Star bomb
- Dark red - Steve Lacy
- Water Slide - Stimulator Jones
- Blade runner - Tigermoth
- one - U2
- Beautiful day - U2
- With or without you - U2
- Guap - Yaeji