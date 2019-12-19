graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard shift 18 12 2019

Playlist

  1. Paris - Suicideboys
  2. Gummo - 6ix9ine
  3. Focus (Yaeji remix) - Charli XCX, Yaeji
  4. Bands - Comethazine
  5. Gypsy Woman - Crystal Waters
  6. L.O.V.E - Devin Morrison
  7. No - Devin Morrison
  8. Mercury:Retrograde - Ghostmane
  9. Universe - Illa J
  10. Won't Do - J Dilla
  11. Just Another - Jinjer
  12. I Speak Astronomy - Jinjer
  13. Pisces - Jinjer
  14. Opendoors - Jitwam
  15. Got to smile - Joshua Caleb
  16. Diamonds - Keith Ape ,Jedi P
  17. Death 2 Soundcloud - Kid Buu, Oohdem beats
  18. Missing you - Larry Heard
  19. Don't Cry - Lil Wayne, XXXentacion
  20. In the end - Linkin Park
  21. Numb - Linkin Park
  22. Bleed it out - Linkin Park
  23. Figaro - Madvillian
  24. All Caps - Madvillian
  25. Can you feel it - Mr fingers
  26. Mystery of love - Mr fingers
  27. Get it - Nelson Dialect
  28. Danny don't you know - Ninja Sex party
  29. Africa - Ninja Sex Party
  30. Bionic - Non Entity
  31. 1000 rounds - Pouya,Ghostmane
  32. Hideaway - Queens of the stone age
  33. Meditations on guitar - Ra Ra Raj
  34. Slime - Samiyam
  35. Blessings - Sampa the great
  36. Heart attack - Scarlxrd
  37. 6 Feet - Scarlxrd
  38. Leglock - Shakewell
  39. Mo Bamba - Sheck wes
  40. Just waking up - Slient J , Jace XL
  41. Between heaven and hell - Skomes
  42. War ensamble - Slayer
  43. South of heaven - Slayer
  44. Mama danced on soul train - So.crates
  45. Smash - Star bomb
  46. The hero of rhyme - star bomb
  47. it's dangerous to go alone - Star bomb
  48. Dark red - Steve Lacy
  49. Water Slide - Stimulator Jones
  50. Blade runner - Tigermoth
  51. one - U2
  52. Beautiful day - U2
  53. With or without you - U2
  54. Guap - Yaeji
Jitan Chander

December 19th 2019
