On Air
GRAVEYARD SHIFT 18/02/2020
Night radio 2am to 6am with Jitan. Playlist in nonchronological order.
Playlist
- Dimension - Wolf mother
- Only - Nine Inch Nails
- Take it slow - FrankJavCee
- Boom Dat shit - Lady B
- Wanna be staring something - Micheal Jackson
- Discipline - Nine Inch Nails
- Diesel Power - The Prodigy
- Live out your Life - Tek.Lun
- Love will tear tear us apart - Joy Division
- Dead Souls - Joy Division
- No one knows - Queens of the stone age
- Freekside - Mndsgn
- Davibe - Mndsgn
- U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
- White Noise - Disclosure feat AlunaGeogre
- Defeated no more - Disclosure feat Ed macfarlane
- Spaz - N.E.R.D
- Sooner or later - N.E.R.D
- You Know What - N.E.R.D
- Monstars in you parasol - Queens of the stone age
- Regular John - Queens of the stone age
- Everything is nice - Coldrip
- One - L-Fresh the Lion
- You rock My World - Micheal Jackson
- Alive - Daft Punk
- Human afer all - Daft Punk
- Celbrate - Aritus
- Pleased to meet you - Jinsang
- Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
- Brain - N.E.R.D
- Fire is Burning - 3DMG
- Detroit Jones 92' - Roland Jones
- The 5th Element - Yung Lean
- Roll (Burbank Funk) - The Internet
- Downtown Shutdown - The Presets
- Beethoven - The Presets
- Juicey - The Notorious B.I.G
- Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G
- Ghosts 1 - Nine Inch Nails
- One girl,six blades, one night of sin - Suicideboys
- Ashtray - Suicideboys
- Grey Magic - Suicideboys
- Omen - SuicideBoys
- Gorrila Warfare - SuicideBoys
- Sarcophogus III - SuicideBoys
- 222 much funk - Kevinthecreep
- So Cl33N - Kevinthecreep
- She wants to move - N.E.R.D
- Crosstown traffic - Jimi Hendrix
- I'm Designer - Queens of the stone age
- Turnin on the screw - Queens of the stone age
- Can't let her get away - Micheal Jackson
- Nangs - Tame Impala
- The Less I know the better - Tame Impala
- Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
- Gossip - Tame Impala
- Laputa - Hiatus Kaiyote
- Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
- Omen - Disclosure feat Sam Smith
- Masterpiece - Discloure feat Jordan Rakei
- I Ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Check the rhime - A tribe called Quest
- Making up for lost time - Stimulator Jones fear Rhiana Roper
- Hurt - Yung Lean Produced by Suicideyear
- Ginseng Strip 2002 - Yung Lean
Jitan Chander
February 19th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: Entertainment, Features, General, News, Playlist
Topics: Art, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: graveyard, Hip Hop, House, Metal, pop, rock
More by Graveyard Shift
14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift
14/01/2020 Graveyard Shift. Night radio 2am to 6am. Mixcloud post of graveyard shift recording: