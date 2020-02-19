graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

GRAVEYARD SHIFT 18/02/2020

Night radio 2am to 6am with Jitan. Playlist in nonchronological order.

Playlist

  1. Dimension - Wolf mother
  2. Only - Nine Inch Nails
  3. Take it slow - FrankJavCee
  4. Boom Dat shit - Lady B
  5. Wanna be staring something - Micheal Jackson
  6. Discipline - Nine Inch Nails
  7. Diesel Power - The Prodigy
  8. Live out your Life - Tek.Lun
  9. Love will tear tear us apart - Joy Division
  10. Dead Souls - Joy Division
  11. No one knows - Queens of the stone age
  12. Freekside - Mndsgn
  13. Davibe - Mndsgn
  14. U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
  15. White Noise - Disclosure feat AlunaGeogre
  16. Defeated no more - Disclosure feat Ed macfarlane
  17. Spaz - N.E.R.D
  18. Sooner or later - N.E.R.D
  19. You Know What - N.E.R.D
  20. Monstars in you parasol - Queens of the stone age
  21. Regular John - Queens of the stone age
  22. Everything is nice - Coldrip
  23. One - L-Fresh the Lion
  24. You rock My World - Micheal Jackson
  25. Alive - Daft Punk
  26. Human afer all - Daft Punk
  27. Celbrate - Aritus
  28. Pleased to meet you - Jinsang
  29. Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
  30. Brain - N.E.R.D
  31. Fire is Burning - 3DMG
  32. Detroit Jones 92' - Roland Jones
  33. The 5th Element - Yung Lean
  34. Roll (Burbank Funk) - The Internet
  35. Downtown Shutdown - The Presets
  36. Beethoven - The Presets
  37. Juicey - The Notorious B.I.G
  38. Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G
  39. Ghosts 1 - Nine Inch Nails
  40. One girl,six blades, one night of sin - Suicideboys
  41. Ashtray - Suicideboys
  42. Grey Magic - Suicideboys
  43. Omen - SuicideBoys
  44. Gorrila Warfare - SuicideBoys
  45. Sarcophogus III - SuicideBoys
  46. 222 much funk - Kevinthecreep
  47. So Cl33N - Kevinthecreep
  48. She wants to move - N.E.R.D
  49. Crosstown traffic - Jimi Hendrix
  50. I'm Designer - Queens of the stone age
  51. Turnin on the screw - Queens of the stone age
  52. Can't let her get away - Micheal Jackson
  53. Nangs - Tame Impala
  54. The Less I know the better - Tame Impala
  55. Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
  56. Gossip - Tame Impala
  57. Laputa - Hiatus Kaiyote
  58. Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
  59. Omen - Disclosure feat Sam Smith
  60. Masterpiece - Discloure feat Jordan Rakei
  61. I Ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  62. Check the rhime - A tribe called Quest
  63. Making up for lost time - Stimulator Jones fear Rhiana Roper
  64. Hurt - Yung Lean Produced by Suicideyear
  65. Ginseng Strip 2002 - Yung Lean

February 19th 2020
