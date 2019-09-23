graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard Shift (22.09.2019)

20190922_025524[1]

Graveyard Shift from 22.08.2019. Hosted By G-Tan and Marco.

Playlist

  1. Tech Party - Evo kings
  2. Teach Me - Holmes John & Jacky
  3. FKN HRD - Sidney Charles
  4. Pump It Up - Endor
  5. What a Bam - Guille Placencia & George Privatti
  6. The Ciggie - Cloonee
  7. Losing It - Fisher
  8. Groovy Cat - Pawsa
  9. Torch - Booka Shade
  10. Divided Souls - Wax Motif ft Diddy
  11. The Biznes - Walker & Royce
  12. Milky Cabrera - GTA ft Diplo
  13. Take It - Dom Dolla
  14. Freak on me - Ricky Retro Ft Icona Pop
  15. Busted - Reygel & Peri
  16. Heater - Samim
  17. Boyz n tha Hood - Eazy-E
  18. Death Row - Freddie Gibbs
  19. Workout Plan - Kanye West
  20. Work Out - J Cole
  21. Giannis - Freddie Gibbs & Anderson Paak
  22. Bullet From A Gun - Skepta
  23. Maybe - Russ
  24. Caterpillar - Royce da 5’9 & Eminem
  25. Unnatural Born Killer - Yelawolf
  26. Arcanescal - At the drive in
  27. I wan to get high - Cypress Hill
  28. Kanas City - Sneaky Sound system
  29. Knuckles - The presets
  30. Smack my bitch up - The prodigy
  31. Time to pretend - MGMT
  32. You know your right - nirvana
  33. 16 - sneaky sound system
  34. pattern against user - at the drive in
  35. around the world - daft punk
  36. holding on - disclosure
  37. martini - the presets
  38. one armed scissor - at the drive in
  39. Trapped inside - 3DMG feat Kevinthecreep
  40. Electric feel - MGMT
  41. Funky Shit - The Prodigy
  42. Hourglass - Disclosure
  43. Burn the witch - queens of the stone age
  44. Breakout - N.E.R.D
  45. Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
  46. One more time - Daft Punk
  47. Robot rock - Daft punk
  48. Shimmy - System of a down
  49. Secreto - Anuel AA, Karol G
  50. freekside - mndsgn
  51. davibe - mndsgn
  52. u & ya frenz - mndsgn
  53. Slumdog illionaire - Ra ra raj
  54. song for baba - Ra ra raj
  55. Clap yo hands - ra ra raj
  56. begging you - russ
  57. maybe - russ
  58. self care - mac millar
Jitan Chander

September 23rd 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Graveyard Shift

20190906_030352[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019

Night Radio with Joshua Caleb featuring Hip hop and pop music with live performances.

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19

Graveyard Shift 13.8.19. Music,talking and sleepiness.

68551727_222702451949061_947699527593230336_n
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

The Graveyard shift (9/8/2019)

In this mornings graveyard is hosted by G-TAN and Marco. The show showed the first two hours of tech house music then […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport