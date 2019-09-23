On Air
Graveyard Shift (22.09.2019)
Graveyard Shift from 22.08.2019. Hosted By G-Tan and Marco.
Playlist
- Tech Party - Evo kings
- Teach Me - Holmes John & Jacky
- FKN HRD - Sidney Charles
- Pump It Up - Endor
- What a Bam - Guille Placencia & George Privatti
- The Ciggie - Cloonee
- Losing It - Fisher
- Groovy Cat - Pawsa
- Torch - Booka Shade
- Divided Souls - Wax Motif ft Diddy
- The Biznes - Walker & Royce
- Milky Cabrera - GTA ft Diplo
- Take It - Dom Dolla
- Freak on me - Ricky Retro Ft Icona Pop
- Busted - Reygel & Peri
- Heater - Samim
- Boyz n tha Hood - Eazy-E
- Death Row - Freddie Gibbs
- Workout Plan - Kanye West
- Work Out - J Cole
- Giannis - Freddie Gibbs & Anderson Paak
- Bullet From A Gun - Skepta
- Maybe - Russ
- Caterpillar - Royce da 5’9 & Eminem
- Unnatural Born Killer - Yelawolf
- Arcanescal - At the drive in
- I wan to get high - Cypress Hill
- Kanas City - Sneaky Sound system
- Knuckles - The presets
- Smack my bitch up - The prodigy
- Time to pretend - MGMT
- You know your right - nirvana
- 16 - sneaky sound system
- pattern against user - at the drive in
- around the world - daft punk
- holding on - disclosure
- martini - the presets
- one armed scissor - at the drive in
- Trapped inside - 3DMG feat Kevinthecreep
- Electric feel - MGMT
- Funky Shit - The Prodigy
- Hourglass - Disclosure
- Burn the witch - queens of the stone age
- Breakout - N.E.R.D
- Magnets - Disclosure feat Lorde
- One more time - Daft Punk
- Robot rock - Daft punk
- Shimmy - System of a down
- Secreto - Anuel AA, Karol G
- freekside - mndsgn
- davibe - mndsgn
- u & ya frenz - mndsgn
- Slumdog illionaire - Ra ra raj
- song for baba - Ra ra raj
- Clap yo hands - ra ra raj
- begging you - russ
- maybe - russ
- self care - mac millar
Jitan Chander
September 23rd 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
More by Graveyard Shift
Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019
Night Radio with Joshua Caleb featuring Hip hop and pop music with live performances.
The Graveyard shift (9/8/2019)
In this mornings graveyard is hosted by G-TAN and Marco. The show showed the first two hours of tech house music then […]