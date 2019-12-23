graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard shift (23 12 2019)

Graveyard shift (23 12 2019).Funk, Hip hop, acoustic and more music.

Playlist

  1. Imma.do.me - Misfit Minded
  2. The phantom - Tigermoth
  3. Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
  4. Bengal - Tigermoth
  5. Don't get you - Sneaky sound system
  6. Kansas city - Sneaky sound system
  7. 16 - Sneaky sound system
  8. Check the rhime - A Tribe called quest
  9. I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  10. Cosmic Perpective - Mndsgn
  11. Ya Own Way - Mndsgn
  12. Hourglass - Disclosure feat LionBabe
  13. Good Intentions - Disclosure feat Miguel
  14. Superego - Disclosure feat Nao
  15. The less I know the better - Tame Impala
  16. Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
  17. Turning on the screw - Queens of the stone age
  18. Breakout - N.E.R.D
  19. Coldblooded - Rick James
  20. Dance wit me - Rick James
  21. Brains - The Presets
  22. Beethoven - The Presets
  23. Out of your mind - The presets feat Alison Wonderland
  24. One love - Nas feat Q-tip
  25. On the real - Nas
  26. Our father - Pharrell Williams
  27. Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
  28. iMMACULACY - NYLTCK
  29. Shootin star - NYLTCK
  30. NASA - NYLTCK
  31. Delta wave - Duelist inquiry
  32. Echo park - Duelist inquiry
  33. Life forms - Duelist inquiry (club edit)
  34. Bang em out - Hi Trax feat Devilman
  35. Mumbai Masala - Ra Ra Raj
  36. CCU To Mel - Ra Ra Raj
  37. Slumdog illionaire - Ra Ra Raj
  38. Hot n Fun - N*E*R*D feat Nelly Furtado
  39. God Bless us all - N*E*R*D
  40. Everything is nice - Coldrip
  41. Things are pretty good - Coldrip
  42. All that - Coldrip
  43. Love - Roman
  44. Worthwhile - Alnitak kid
  45. Vicuna (let me be) - Alnitak kid
  46. Twin Flame - Alnitak kid
  47. Regular John - Queens of the stone age
  48. Serenade - Walla C
  49. Oscar - Walla C
  50. Lover - Walla C
  51. In my feelings - Skomes feat BARO
  52. Telefon - Skomes
  53. Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
  54. Freekside - Mndsgn
  55. U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
  56. Divide - So.crates feat Alysha Joy
  57. Kush - So.crates
  58. Elosie (she know me not) - So.crates
  59. Fill your dragon - Big city harmonics
  60. Isoterra (Dal Lake edit) - Duelist inquiry
  61. Pastels - Frame/Frame
  62. Rescue me - Nanok
  63. Good to you (Dance edit) - Sandunes
  64. Grinding - Su Real
  65. Somebody believes in you - Sunset cities
  66. Bright on - Sunset cities
  67. Narayan - The Prodigy
  68. if its the beaches - Dean Jackson
  69. Never alone - Dean Jackson
  70. Come to this - Dean Jackson
  71. Colossal - Wolf mother
  72. Woman - Wolf mother
  73. White unicorn - Wolf mother
Jitan Chander

December 23rd 2019
