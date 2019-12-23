On Air
Graveyard shift (23 12 2019)
Graveyard shift (23 12 2019).Funk, Hip hop, acoustic and more music.
Playlist
- Imma.do.me - Misfit Minded
- The phantom - Tigermoth
- Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
- Bengal - Tigermoth
- Don't get you - Sneaky sound system
- Kansas city - Sneaky sound system
- 16 - Sneaky sound system
- Check the rhime - A Tribe called quest
- I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Cosmic Perpective - Mndsgn
- Ya Own Way - Mndsgn
- Hourglass - Disclosure feat LionBabe
- Good Intentions - Disclosure feat Miguel
- Superego - Disclosure feat Nao
- The less I know the better - Tame Impala
- Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
- Turning on the screw - Queens of the stone age
- Breakout - N.E.R.D
- Coldblooded - Rick James
- Dance wit me - Rick James
- Brains - The Presets
- Beethoven - The Presets
- Out of your mind - The presets feat Alison Wonderland
- One love - Nas feat Q-tip
- On the real - Nas
- Our father - Pharrell Williams
- Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
- iMMACULACY - NYLTCK
- Shootin star - NYLTCK
- NASA - NYLTCK
- Delta wave - Duelist inquiry
- Echo park - Duelist inquiry
- Life forms - Duelist inquiry (club edit)
- Bang em out - Hi Trax feat Devilman
- Mumbai Masala - Ra Ra Raj
- CCU To Mel - Ra Ra Raj
- Slumdog illionaire - Ra Ra Raj
- Hot n Fun - N*E*R*D feat Nelly Furtado
- God Bless us all - N*E*R*D
- Everything is nice - Coldrip
- Things are pretty good - Coldrip
- All that - Coldrip
- Love - Roman
- Worthwhile - Alnitak kid
- Vicuna (let me be) - Alnitak kid
- Twin Flame - Alnitak kid
- Regular John - Queens of the stone age
- Serenade - Walla C
- Oscar - Walla C
- Lover - Walla C
- In my feelings - Skomes feat BARO
- Telefon - Skomes
- Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
- Freekside - Mndsgn
- U & Ya frenz - Mndsgn
- Divide - So.crates feat Alysha Joy
- Kush - So.crates
- Elosie (she know me not) - So.crates
- Fill your dragon - Big city harmonics
- Isoterra (Dal Lake edit) - Duelist inquiry
- Pastels - Frame/Frame
- Rescue me - Nanok
- Good to you (Dance edit) - Sandunes
- Grinding - Su Real
- Somebody believes in you - Sunset cities
- Bright on - Sunset cities
- Narayan - The Prodigy
- if its the beaches - Dean Jackson
- Never alone - Dean Jackson
- Come to this - Dean Jackson
- Colossal - Wolf mother
- Woman - Wolf mother
- White unicorn - Wolf mother