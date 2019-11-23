graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard Shift (23/11/2019)

graveyardlogo-1.jpg

A Graveyard shift with your host Jitan from 2am to nearly 6am featuring music such as Korn, So. crates, Mastodon and so much more. Genres include Hip-Hop, rock, metal and more.

Playlist

  1. Nite Rider (original mix) - Mistress
  2. Street - Mistress
  3. The City - Mistress
  4. Nostalgic - NYLTCK
  5. Oblivion - Mastodon
  6. Kush - So.crates
  7. This Lullaby - Queens of the stone age
  8. Back in the bits - Dusty Ohms
  9. The Phantom - Tigermoth
  10. (Sic) - Slipknot
  11. Divinations - Mastodon
  12. I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  13. Eloise - So.crates
  14. Sunset Cities - Oh Baby
  15. Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
  16. Hourglass - Disclosure feat Lionbabe
  17. Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
  18. NASA - NYLTCK
  19. Willing and able - Disclosure feat Kwabs
  20. Faget - Korn
  21. In my head - Queens of the stone age
  22. Sunset cities - Bright on
  23. Spit it out - Slipknot
  24. Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
  25. I never came - Queens of the stone age
  26. Divide - So.crates feat Allysha Joy
  27. New Rays - Tigermoth
  28. Sunset Cities - Somebody believes in you
  29. Certifeye'd - NYLCTK Feat Noble Natives
  30. Worthwhile - Alnitak Kid Feat Dialect
  31. Freecoatin - Alnitak Kid feat Moka only
  32. Twin Flame - Alnitak Kid Feat Dialect
  33. Expansion - Able 8 feat spider jaroo, Benny Diction
  34. Black Women - Joshua Caleb
  35. Things are pretty good - Coldrip
  36. South Street Slippin - Dusty Ohms
  37. Liquid Squares - Dusty Ohms
  38. Everlasting - Able 8 feat Wilno and Cas
  39. Fading - Mistress feat Tom Fountaine
  40. LML (Live my Life) - Joshua Caleb
  41. Questions - Charlie Threads
  42. Mumbai Masala - Ra Ra Raj
  43. Acha Thik Acha - Ra Ra Raj
  44. Mother India - Ra Ra Raj
  45. Runnin - Joshua Caleb
  46. FADE - SKOMES feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O
  47. IN MY FEELINGS - SKOMES feat. BARO
  48. Alive (skomes remix) - Skomes
  49. Samurai - Walla C
  50. Dream Catch - Walla C
  51. Zeca - Walla C

November 23rd 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Graveyard Shift

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift (10/11/2019)

Graveyard shift from 10/11/2019 2am to 6 am. Hip hop music and other genres.

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Grave Yard Shift (22/10/2019)

Graveyard shift on 22/10/2017. Night radio.

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift (12/10/2019)

Graveyard shift with hip hop, pop, metal, house and more genres of music.

Related Content

20190912_214209

Noble Natives live review

20190906_030352[1]
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019

graveyardlogo.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

The Graveyard Shift (30/07/2019)