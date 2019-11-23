On Air
Graveyard Shift (23/11/2019)
A Graveyard shift with your host Jitan from 2am to nearly 6am featuring music such as Korn, So. crates, Mastodon and so much more. Genres include Hip-Hop, rock, metal and more.
Playlist
- Nite Rider (original mix) - Mistress
- Street - Mistress
- The City - Mistress
- Nostalgic - NYLTCK
- Oblivion - Mastodon
- Kush - So.crates
- This Lullaby - Queens of the stone age
- Back in the bits - Dusty Ohms
- The Phantom - Tigermoth
- (Sic) - Slipknot
- Divinations - Mastodon
- I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Eloise - So.crates
- Sunset Cities - Oh Baby
- Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
- Hourglass - Disclosure feat Lionbabe
- Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
- NASA - NYLTCK
- Willing and able - Disclosure feat Kwabs
- Faget - Korn
- In my head - Queens of the stone age
- Sunset cities - Bright on
- Spit it out - Slipknot
- Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
- I never came - Queens of the stone age
- Divide - So.crates feat Allysha Joy
- New Rays - Tigermoth
- Sunset Cities - Somebody believes in you
- Certifeye'd - NYLCTK Feat Noble Natives
- Worthwhile - Alnitak Kid Feat Dialect
- Freecoatin - Alnitak Kid feat Moka only
- Twin Flame - Alnitak Kid Feat Dialect
- Expansion - Able 8 feat spider jaroo, Benny Diction
- Black Women - Joshua Caleb
- Things are pretty good - Coldrip
- South Street Slippin - Dusty Ohms
- Liquid Squares - Dusty Ohms
- Everlasting - Able 8 feat Wilno and Cas
- Fading - Mistress feat Tom Fountaine
- LML (Live my Life) - Joshua Caleb
- Questions - Charlie Threads
- Mumbai Masala - Ra Ra Raj
- Acha Thik Acha - Ra Ra Raj
- Mother India - Ra Ra Raj
- Runnin - Joshua Caleb
- FADE - SKOMES feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O
- IN MY FEELINGS - SKOMES feat. BARO
- Alive (skomes remix) - Skomes
- Samurai - Walla C
- Dream Catch - Walla C
- Zeca - Walla C
Jitan Chander
November 23rd 2019
