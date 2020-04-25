graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard Shift 25 04 2020

Night radio 2 am to 6 am.

Mixcloud Link:

Playlist

  1. Wuhan Solo - Tigermoth
  2. Be Free - Skomes
  3. 2000 n Somethin - Kaiit
  4. 21 orbits (feat yaw and yergurl) - Taka Perry
  5. On My Way - yung FERG
  6. Mexikings - Kings Kross
  7. Never Alone - Dean Jackson
  8. RODENT - Agung Mango
  9. All over you - A.GIRL
  10. Are your friends alright? - Milan
  11. Dare you not to dance - Haiku Hands
  12. Day 8 - Kyle D'Adam
  13. Freq U - Miss Blanks
  14. Half Past Sober - TOBI
  15. Hi-Deth - TerrorCon
  16. I Now Know - Grenan Dawley
  17. Safe - MartE
  18. Hickeys - Saint Lane
  19. SELVA - ROB CROSS
  20. Seance Party - TerrorCon
  21. Take it easy - Bones and Jones
  22. whatsitgonnatake - Sauce Rodgers
  23. The System - Skurt
Jitan Chander

April 25th 2020
