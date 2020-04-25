On Air
Graveyard Shift 25 04 2020
Night radio 2 am to 6 am.
Playlist
- Wuhan Solo - Tigermoth
- Be Free - Skomes
- 2000 n Somethin - Kaiit
- 21 orbits (feat yaw and yergurl) - Taka Perry
- On My Way - yung FERG
- Mexikings - Kings Kross
- Never Alone - Dean Jackson
- RODENT - Agung Mango
- All over you - A.GIRL
- Are your friends alright? - Milan
- Dare you not to dance - Haiku Hands
- Day 8 - Kyle D'Adam
- Freq U - Miss Blanks
- Half Past Sober - TOBI
- Hi-Deth - TerrorCon
- I Now Know - Grenan Dawley
- Safe - MartE
- Hickeys - Saint Lane
- SELVA - ROB CROSS
- Seance Party - TerrorCon
- Take it easy - Bones and Jones
- whatsitgonnatake - Sauce Rodgers
- The System - Skurt
Jitan Chander
