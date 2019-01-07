SYN 90.7
Graveyard Shift (25/11/2017)
Playlist
- Rock with you - Micheal Jackson
- That girl - Pharrell Williams feat Snoop Dogg
- 4 more - De La Soul
- Hazy - Vulpix
- Get Lost - Washed out
- Homecoming - Kanye West feat Chris Martin
- Ocean - San Fierro
- Betty and Mary and Dallas - San fierro
- Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
- Cosmic Perspective - Mndsgn
- Baby I got yo money - ol' dirty bastard
- Molecules - Disclosure
- Don't stop till you get enough - Micheal Jackson
- Nangs - Tame Impala
- Get Money - Notorious B.I.G
- Defeated no more - Disclosure
- The less I know the Better - Tame Impala