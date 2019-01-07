graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard Shift (25/11/2017)

Playlist

  1. Rock with you - Micheal Jackson
  2. That girl - Pharrell Williams feat Snoop Dogg
  3. 4 more - De La Soul
  4. Hazy - Vulpix
  5. Get Lost - Washed out
  6. Homecoming - Kanye West feat Chris Martin
  7. Ocean - San Fierro
  8. Betty and Mary and Dallas - San fierro
  9. Love/Paranoia - Tame Impala
  10. Cosmic Perspective - Mndsgn
  11. Baby I got yo money - ol' dirty bastard
  12. Molecules - Disclosure
  13. Don't stop till you get enough - Micheal Jackson
  14. Nangs - Tame Impala
  15. Get Money - Notorious B.I.G
  16. Defeated no more - Disclosure
  17. The less I know the Better - Tame Impala

January 7th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
