Graveyard Shift 26/11/2019

Hip Hop,House and much more. Late Night Radio.

Playlist

  1. nite rider - mistress
  2. street - mistress
  3. the city - mistress
  4. break ya neck - busta rhymes
  5. good morning - kanye west
  6. pump it - the black eyed peas
  7. The phantom - Tigermoth
  8. champion - kanye west
  9. don't phunk with my heart - the black eyed peas
  10. Everyone Nose - N.E.R.D
  11. hand on the pump - cypress hill
  12. i aint going out like that - cypress hill
  13. Lost ones - Lauryn hill
  14. N.Y State of mind - Nas
  15. oh baby - sunset cities
  16. peace tiger - tigermoth
  17. lifes a bitch - nas
  18. my style - the black eyed peas
  19. 03 Pass The Couvoisier Pt. 2 - pharell Williams, busta rhymes,p diddy.
  20. Bengal - Tigermoth
  21. f for you - disclosure
  22. to zion - Lauryn hill
  23. doo wop (that thing) - Lauryn hill
  24. spaz - N.E.R.D
  25. Bright on - sunset cities
  26. one love - nas
  27. sooner or later - N.E.R.D
  28. stimulation - disclosure
  29. flashing lights - kanye west
  30. represent - nas
  31. grab her! - disclosure
  32. somebody belives in you - sunset cities
  33. turn me up some - busta rhymes
  34. hand on the glock - cypress hill
  35. break em off some - cypress hill
  36. for the free - alnitak kid
  37. let me be - alnitak kid
  38. modern day shakespere - Alnitak kid (feat WIZDUMB)
  39. Black women - Joshua Caleb
  40. lml live my life - Joshua Caleb
  41. slumdog illionaire - Ra Ra Raj
  42. Kali - Ra Ra Raj
  43. Mogambos theme - Ra Ra Raj
  44. runnin - Joshua Caleb
  45. Seranade - Walla C
  46. oscar - Walla C
  47. Lover - Walla C
  48. Mario Kart - Yung Bean
Jitan Chander

November 26th 2019
