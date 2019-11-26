On Air
Graveyard Shift 26/11/2019
Hip Hop,House and much more. Late Night Radio.
Playlist
- nite rider - mistress
- street - mistress
- the city - mistress
- break ya neck - busta rhymes
- good morning - kanye west
- pump it - the black eyed peas
- The phantom - Tigermoth
- champion - kanye west
- don't phunk with my heart - the black eyed peas
- Everyone Nose - N.E.R.D
- hand on the pump - cypress hill
- i aint going out like that - cypress hill
- Lost ones - Lauryn hill
- N.Y State of mind - Nas
- oh baby - sunset cities
- peace tiger - tigermoth
- lifes a bitch - nas
- my style - the black eyed peas
- 03 Pass The Couvoisier Pt. 2 - pharell Williams, busta rhymes,p diddy.
- Bengal - Tigermoth
- f for you - disclosure
- to zion - Lauryn hill
- doo wop (that thing) - Lauryn hill
- spaz - N.E.R.D
- Bright on - sunset cities
- one love - nas
- sooner or later - N.E.R.D
- stimulation - disclosure
- flashing lights - kanye west
- represent - nas
- grab her! - disclosure
- somebody belives in you - sunset cities
- turn me up some - busta rhymes
- hand on the glock - cypress hill
- break em off some - cypress hill
- for the free - alnitak kid
- let me be - alnitak kid
- modern day shakespere - Alnitak kid (feat WIZDUMB)
- Black women - Joshua Caleb
- lml live my life - Joshua Caleb
- slumdog illionaire - Ra Ra Raj
- Kali - Ra Ra Raj
- Mogambos theme - Ra Ra Raj
- runnin - Joshua Caleb
- Seranade - Walla C
- oscar - Walla C
- Lover - Walla C
- Mario Kart - Yung Bean
Jitan Chander
November 26th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: General, Playlist
Tags: Aussie Hip Hop, Australian music, House, radio
More by Graveyard Shift
Graveyard Shift (23/11/2019)
A Graveyard shift with your host Jitan from 2am to nearly 6am featuring music such as Korn, So. crates, Mastodon and so […]
Graveyard shift (10/11/2019)
Graveyard shift from 10/11/2019 2am to 6 am. Hip hop music and other genres.