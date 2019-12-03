Graveyard shift 3 12 2019

graveyardlogo.jpg

Playlist

  1. salt and feend - Super glue
  2. Zindagi - Ra ra raj
  3. su wu kong - Tigermoth
  4. big in nepal - Turtle jones
  5. Telefon - Skomes
  6. Fade - Skomes feat cazeroux OSLO
  7. Polar and chill - Super glue
  8. zesty - Super glue
  9. Gabar Singh - Ra ra raj
  10. Think fast - Able 8
  11. Faded - Able 8
  12. Trickle - Super glue
  13. Zuk the kid - Super glue
  14. Nothing is possible - Turtle Jones
  15. Lover - Walla C
  16. South Street Slippin - Dusty Ohms
  17. Zeca - Walla C
  18. Ami Ebong Tumi - Ra ra raj
  19. Newland - Walla C
  20. Mridanga bounce - Ra ra raj
  21. Crooked crop - Able 8 feat spider jaroo
  22. Goodbye - Ra ra raj
  23. Runners blues - Salt feend
  24. In my feelings - Skomes feat BARO
  25. Alive - Skomes (ESESE Remix)
  26. Bodies - Able 8
  27. Lava drop - Able 8 feat sinks
  28. The raid - Super glue
  29. Locked - Hi Trax
  30. Back to Bits - Dusty Ohms
  31. Liquid Squares - Dusty Ohms
  32. jzzy - Walla C
  33. Intermission - Ra ra raj feat supersonics
  34. samurai - Walla C
  35. Lagoons - Walla C
  36. Villainy - Ra ra raj
  37. Bang em out - Hi Trax feat Devilman
  38. Leader - Able 8
  39. Oscar - Walla C
  40. Tabla Groove - Ra ra raj
  41. Zuk the kid - Super glue
  42. oh baby - Sunset cities (so.crates, Alnitak kid and nelson dialect)
  43. Worthwhile - Alnitak kid
  44. Seratonone - Able 8
  45. Prisoner - Able 8 feat melody myla
  46. Push up - Able 8
  47. The nature of evil - Tigermoth
  48. Magambos theme - ra ra raj
  49. Ananam - ra ra raj
  50. Balboa - Salt feend
  51. Turtle eclipse - Turtle jones
  52. Movie finale - ra ra raj
  53. Saltfish and sinnerman - So.crates
  54. Dream catch - Walla C
  55. Sitar supersonics - ra ra raj
  56. Born ready - Able 8
  57. Satya - ra ra raj
  58. come back - Able 8
  59. Monday flip - Salt feend
  60. Basic - Hi Trax
  61. Sherikane - Dusty Ohms
  62. Heavy Hearts - Dusty Ohms
  63. DEQ - Salt feends
  64. Mother india - Ra ra raj
  65. Vortex - Hi trax
  66. Seranade - Walla C
  67. Killem - Able 8
  68. The raid - Super glue (Dusty Ohms remix)
  69. Life and Death - Tigermoth
  70. Royal Flush - Hi Trax
  71. Memories - Salt feend
  72. Killem - Able 8 feat Kaylah45 (dusty ohms remix)
  73. Alive - Daft punk
  74. Chord memory - Ian Pooley ( Daft punk remix)
  75. Holding on - Disclosure feat Gregory Porter
  76. Hourglass - Disclosure feat Lion Babe
  77. Defeated no more - Disclosure feat Ed Mcfarlane
  78. Monsters in your parasol - Queens of the stone age
  79. The lost art of keeping a secret - Queens of the stone age
December 3rd 2019
