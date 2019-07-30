graveyardlogo.jpg

The Graveyard Shift (30/07/2019)

The Graveyard Shift. 2am to 6am. Talking music and music knowledge. Playing tracks of genres such as hip hop, rock, metal, rnb and house to name some. Enjoy hearing the sleepyness throughout the show.While getting pumped to high energy tracks and getting low energy tracks to slow things down.

Playlist

  1. The way you used to do - Queens of the stone age
  2. Feet Don't fail me - Queens of the stone age
  3. Stick out - Pouya featuring Ghostmane
  4. Ginseng Strip 2002 - Yung Lean
  5. Fast Shadow - Wu tang clan
  6. Won't do - J dilla
  7. Joker and the theif - Wolfmother
  8. Come as you are - Nirvana
  9. Electric Relaxation - A tribe called quest
  10. Oh Baby - Sunset cities feat Jace xl
  11. Ghetto Life - Rick James
  12. Soul Craft - Bad Brains
  13. Black Hole Sun - Sound Garden
  14. Would? - Alice in Chains
  15. Killing in the name - Rage against the machine
  16. Drop - The Pharcyde
  17. Fall in Love - Slum Village
  18. Solway Firth - Slipknot
  19. C.R.E.A.M. - Wu Tang Clan
  20. Shimmy Shimmy Ya - Ol' Dirty Bastard
  21. Honey Bucket - Melvins
  22. Hybrid Moments - Misfits
  23. I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
  24. Right on Time - Prophet
  25. Unsung - Helmet
  26. Angel of Death - Slayer
  27. So far to go - J Dilla, common,D'angelo
  28. Hold Ya Head - Simulator Jones
  29. I want her - Keith Sweat
  30. Got your money - Ol' Dirty Bastard, kelis, Rich Travali
  31. Dragonaught - Sleep
  32. Smells like teen spirit - Nirvana
  33. Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
  34. Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana
  35. Gardenia - Kyuss
  36. Mountain Song - Jane's Addiction
  37. What's in your head - Disclosure
  38. Tenderly - Disclosure
  39. All Night - Children of Zeus
  40. Giving it all - Bondax
  41. Walk - Pantera
  42. Them Bones - Alice in chains
  43. Feather - Nujabes
  44. Mirror - Samiyam,Earl sweetshirt
  45. Flow - Disclosure
  46. Demon Cleaner - Kyuss
  47. Sneaker Jive - Amethyst,Misfit Minded
  48. All I see - Bondax

July 30th 2019
