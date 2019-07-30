On Air
The Graveyard Shift (30/07/2019)
The Graveyard Shift. 2am to 6am. Talking music and music knowledge. Playing tracks of genres such as hip hop, rock, metal, rnb and house to name some. Enjoy hearing the sleepyness throughout the show.While getting pumped to high energy tracks and getting low energy tracks to slow things down.
Playlist
- The way you used to do - Queens of the stone age
- Feet Don't fail me - Queens of the stone age
- Stick out - Pouya featuring Ghostmane
- Ginseng Strip 2002 - Yung Lean
- Fast Shadow - Wu tang clan
- Won't do - J dilla
- Joker and the theif - Wolfmother
- Come as you are - Nirvana
- Electric Relaxation - A tribe called quest
- Oh Baby - Sunset cities feat Jace xl
- Ghetto Life - Rick James
- Soul Craft - Bad Brains
- Black Hole Sun - Sound Garden
- Would? - Alice in Chains
- Killing in the name - Rage against the machine
- Drop - The Pharcyde
- Fall in Love - Slum Village
- Solway Firth - Slipknot
- C.R.E.A.M. - Wu Tang Clan
- Shimmy Shimmy Ya - Ol' Dirty Bastard
- Honey Bucket - Melvins
- Hybrid Moments - Misfits
- I ain't going out like that - Cypress Hill
- Right on Time - Prophet
- Unsung - Helmet
- Angel of Death - Slayer
- So far to go - J Dilla, common,D'angelo
- Hold Ya Head - Simulator Jones
- I want her - Keith Sweat
- Got your money - Ol' Dirty Bastard, kelis, Rich Travali
- Dragonaught - Sleep
- Smells like teen spirit - Nirvana
- Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
- Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana
- Gardenia - Kyuss
- Mountain Song - Jane's Addiction
- What's in your head - Disclosure
- Tenderly - Disclosure
- All Night - Children of Zeus
- Giving it all - Bondax
- Walk - Pantera
- Them Bones - Alice in chains
- Feather - Nujabes
- Mirror - Samiyam,Earl sweetshirt
- Flow - Disclosure
- Demon Cleaner - Kyuss
- Sneaker Jive - Amethyst,Misfit Minded
- All I see - Bondax