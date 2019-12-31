graveyardlogo.jpg

On Air

Graveyard Shift (31/12/2019) Last Graveyard Shift of the Decade and Year

graveyardlogo-1.jpg

Graveyard Shift (31/12/2019) Last Graveyard Shift of the Decade and Year. Welcoming 2020.

Playlist

  1. It's my Life - No Doubt
  2. Don't Speak - No Doubt
  3. Somethin' 4 Da Honeyz [Radio Version] - Montell Jordan
  4. Buddha Fist Style - Mndsgn
  5. Jump - Aretha Franklin
  6. Claim to Fame - Mndsgn
  7. Comforter - Yung Raj
  8. Relax - Crystal Waters
  9. Locality - MC Manmeet Kaur X Fatbabs
  10. 100% Pure Love - Crystal Waters
  11. Fill me in - Craig David
  12. see you rise - MC Manmeet Kaur
  13. Spanish Harlem - Areatha Franklin
  14. Dreamin' - Yung Raj
  15. Bagghe - Klasikhs
  16. Post Wedding Blues - MC Manmeet Kaur
  17. Act like you know - Will smith
  18. Foecus - NYLTCK
  19. Ghetto Days - Crystal Waters
  20. On point - Yung Raj
  21. Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
  22. Angel - Aretha Franklin
  23. I can't stop - Will Smith
  24. 7 Days - Craig David
  25. H.W.Y.I (Enterlude) - NYTLTCK
  26. Nothin to Somthin - SYD
  27. See you again - Tyler the creator feat Kali Uchis
  28. Follow Me - Craig David
  29. This is how we do it (Funkmaster Flex radio mix) - Montell Jordan
  30. Who dat boy - Tyler the creator
  31. Last night - Craig David
  32. See saw - Aretha Franklin
  33. Smile More - SYD
  34. What I need - Crystal Waters
  35. How the beat goes - Will Smith
  36. Seratonone - Able 8
  37. Free Activity - Alnitak_Kid
  38. D.M (Divine Mental) - Misfit Minded
  39. Mitosis - Danny Watts
  40. South street slippin - Dusty Ohms
  41. Hive (instrumental) - Earl Sweatshirt
  42. Good Feeling - Kings Kross
  43. Imma.Do.Me - Misfit Minded
  44. Desi Rockstar - Klasikhs
  45. Way I is - Klasikhs
  46. Lml Live my life - Joshua Caleb
  47. It's like that - MC Manmeet Kaur (Prod. by- Nappy Kitchen Productions)
  48. Flybutter - Mndsgn feat Micheal Jackson
  49. Keep it Movin - Mndsgn
  50. Pick it up - Kings Kross
  51. Gabbar Singh - Ra Ra Raj
  52. Shake em off - SYD
  53. Chale Gaye - Shamik
  54. Practice till you die - Shamik
  55. Blodd is thick - Shamik
  56. All I do - Shungu
  57. Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
  58. Soul Fu - SNK
  59. Totems - Echolocate
  60. Wow! - Jitwam
  61. WTF - Misfit Minded
  62. Mosambi Juice - Yung Raj

Contributors

Jitan Chander

Jitan Chander

December 31st 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Graveyard Shift

Stefan-Bradley_avatar_1487920044-300x300
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift/Stefans SYN Death Graveyard (29/12/2019)

Pop, Metal, Hip Hop and more music. Graveyard Shift/Stefans SYN Death Graveyard (29/12/2019).

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift (23 12 2019)

Graveyard shift (23 12 2019).Funk, Hip hop, acoustic and more music.

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard shift 18 12 2019

Graveyard shift 18 12 2019

Related Content

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One (18/11/2019)

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One (17/12/2019)