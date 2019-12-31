On Air
Graveyard Shift (31/12/2019) Last Graveyard Shift of the Decade and Year
Graveyard Shift (31/12/2019) Last Graveyard Shift of the Decade and Year. Welcoming 2020.
Playlist
- It's my Life - No Doubt
- Don't Speak - No Doubt
- Somethin' 4 Da Honeyz [Radio Version] - Montell Jordan
- Buddha Fist Style - Mndsgn
- Jump - Aretha Franklin
- Claim to Fame - Mndsgn
- Comforter - Yung Raj
- Relax - Crystal Waters
- Locality - MC Manmeet Kaur X Fatbabs
- 100% Pure Love - Crystal Waters
- Fill me in - Craig David
- see you rise - MC Manmeet Kaur
- Spanish Harlem - Areatha Franklin
- Dreamin' - Yung Raj
- Bagghe - Klasikhs
- Post Wedding Blues - MC Manmeet Kaur
- Act like you know - Will smith
- Foecus - NYLTCK
- Ghetto Days - Crystal Waters
- On point - Yung Raj
- Peace Tiger - Tigermoth
- Angel - Aretha Franklin
- I can't stop - Will Smith
- 7 Days - Craig David
- H.W.Y.I (Enterlude) - NYTLTCK
- Nothin to Somthin - SYD
- See you again - Tyler the creator feat Kali Uchis
- Follow Me - Craig David
- This is how we do it (Funkmaster Flex radio mix) - Montell Jordan
- Who dat boy - Tyler the creator
- Last night - Craig David
- See saw - Aretha Franklin
- Smile More - SYD
- What I need - Crystal Waters
- How the beat goes - Will Smith
- Seratonone - Able 8
- Free Activity - Alnitak_Kid
- D.M (Divine Mental) - Misfit Minded
- Mitosis - Danny Watts
- South street slippin - Dusty Ohms
- Hive (instrumental) - Earl Sweatshirt
- Good Feeling - Kings Kross
- Imma.Do.Me - Misfit Minded
- Desi Rockstar - Klasikhs
- Way I is - Klasikhs
- Lml Live my life - Joshua Caleb
- It's like that - MC Manmeet Kaur (Prod. by- Nappy Kitchen Productions)
- Flybutter - Mndsgn feat Micheal Jackson
- Keep it Movin - Mndsgn
- Pick it up - Kings Kross
- Gabbar Singh - Ra Ra Raj
- Shake em off - SYD
- Chale Gaye - Shamik
- Practice till you die - Shamik
- Blodd is thick - Shamik
- All I do - Shungu
- Alive (Skomes remix) - Skomes
- Soul Fu - SNK
- Totems - Echolocate
- Wow! - Jitwam
- WTF - Misfit Minded
- Mosambi Juice - Yung Raj
Contributors
Jitan Chander
December 31st 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
