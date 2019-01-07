SYN 90.7
Graveyard Shift (9/12/2017)
Playlist
- Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
- Blank Walls - Blondel
- you suck charlie - Joji
- Ocean - San fierro
- Dungeon - Blondel
- Get Lost - Washed out
- Need your Body - Simulator Jones
- Guap - Yaeji
- Latch - Disclosure
- J Dilla - Nothing like this
- On the Level - Mac Demaro
- Emails - Yung Lean
- Pattern against user - At the drive in
- Blue Orchid - White Stripes
- Chemicals - Rosemary Fairweather
- Cosmic Perpective - Mndsgn
- Be quiet and drive - Deftones
- Keep - Aritus
- Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg