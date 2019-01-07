graveyardlogo.jpg

SYN 90.7

Graveyard Shift (9/12/2017)

Graveyard Shift (9/12/2017).

Playlist

  1. Solitude is Bliss - Tame Impala
  2. Blank Walls - Blondel
  3. you suck charlie - Joji
  4. Ocean - San fierro
  5. Dungeon - Blondel
  6. Get Lost - Washed out
  7. Need your Body - Simulator Jones
  8. Guap - Yaeji
  9. Latch - Disclosure
  10. J Dilla - Nothing like this
  11. On the Level - Mac Demaro
  12. Emails - Yung Lean
  13. Pattern against user - At the drive in
  14. Blue Orchid - White Stripes
  15. Chemicals - Rosemary Fairweather
  16. Cosmic Perpective - Mndsgn
  17. Be quiet and drive - Deftones
  18. Keep - Aritus
  19. Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg

January 7th 2019
