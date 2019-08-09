graveyardlogo.jpg

The Graveyard shift (9/8/2019)

20190809_03435320190809_034353 68551727_222702451949061_947699527593230336_nIn this mornings graveyard is hosted by G-TAN and Marco. The show showed the first two hours of tech house music then the second half filled with more house , indie,big beat music. The discussion spoken of throughout the show is facts,jokes,life hacks and a question and answer tournament with Marco being victorious. KICK ONS!

Playlist

  1. Dark in Paradise - M0B
  2. Flying Lizard - Acid Pauli
  3. Curve - Booka Shade
  4. Dark Flower - Fever Mix, Robert Babicz
  5. No One Saves You - Aylne
  6. Gravity Field - Abe
  7. Cloches - Worakls
  8. Bright Sun - Phon.o
  9. Sorry I am late - Kollektiv Turmstrassse
  10. Arrow and Bow (Marek Hemmann Remix) - Oliver Koletzki & Fran
  11. Warschauer Strasse - Oliver Koletzki
  12. Resistance - Stil & Bense
  13. Friends - Solomun
  14. Comfort ( Florian Kruse Remix) - Joplyn
  15. Linked - Bonobo
  16. In White Rooms - Booka Shade
  17. Musique - Daft Punk
  18. Breathe - The Prodigy
  19. Da Funk - The Prodigy
  20. Do what you want - The Presets
  21. Holding on - Disclosure
  22. Hourglass - Disclosure
  23. Revolution 909 - Daft Punk
  24. The Reeling - Passion Pit
  25. Closer - Nine Inch Nails
  26. Dirty Vibe - Skrillex
  27. Out of your mind - The Presets
  28. Firestarter - The Prodigy
  29. Hearts on Fire - Cut Copy
  30. Sleepyhead - Passion pit
  31. Superego - Disclosure
  32. Sing it Back (Boris Musical remix) - Moloko
  33. Consequences - TEK.LUN
  34. The crusade - TEK.LUN
  35. Live out your life - TEK.LUN
August 9th 2019
