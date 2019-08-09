On Air
The Graveyard shift (9/8/2019)
In this mornings graveyard is hosted by G-TAN and Marco. The show showed the first two hours of tech house music then the second half filled with more house , indie,big beat music. The discussion spoken of throughout the show is facts,jokes,life hacks and a question and answer tournament with Marco being victorious. KICK ONS!
Playlist
- Dark in Paradise - M0B
- Flying Lizard - Acid Pauli
- Curve - Booka Shade
- Dark Flower - Fever Mix, Robert Babicz
- No One Saves You - Aylne
- Gravity Field - Abe
- Cloches - Worakls
- Bright Sun - Phon.o
- Sorry I am late - Kollektiv Turmstrassse
- Arrow and Bow (Marek Hemmann Remix) - Oliver Koletzki & Fran
- Warschauer Strasse - Oliver Koletzki
- Resistance - Stil & Bense
- Friends - Solomun
- Comfort ( Florian Kruse Remix) - Joplyn
- Linked - Bonobo
- In White Rooms - Booka Shade
- Musique - Daft Punk
- Breathe - The Prodigy
- Da Funk - The Prodigy
- Do what you want - The Presets
- Holding on - Disclosure
- Hourglass - Disclosure
- Revolution 909 - Daft Punk
- The Reeling - Passion Pit
- Closer - Nine Inch Nails
- Dirty Vibe - Skrillex
- Out of your mind - The Presets
- Firestarter - The Prodigy
- Hearts on Fire - Cut Copy
- Sleepyhead - Passion pit
- Superego - Disclosure
- Sing it Back (Boris Musical remix) - Moloko
- Consequences - TEK.LUN
- The crusade - TEK.LUN
- Live out your life - TEK.LUN
Jitan Chander
August 9th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: General, News, Playlist
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Education, Live, Music, News, Pop Culture
Tags: #kmusic, Graveyard Shift
More by Graveyard Shift
The Graveyard Shift (30/07/2019)
The Graveyard Shift. 2am to 6am. Talking music and music knowledge. Playing tracks of genres such as hip hop, rock, metal, rnb […]