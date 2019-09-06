On Air
Graveyard Shift With Joshua Caleb 06/9/2019
Night Radio with Joshua Caleb featuring Hip hop and pop music with live performances.
Playlist
- Live my Life - Joshua Caleb
- Black Women - Joshua Caleb
- Runnin - Joshua Caleb
- I want to get High - Cypress Hill
- Party People - N.E.R.D.
- Super Freak - Rick James
- Lost ones - lauryn Hill
- N.Y State of mind - Nas
- Oh Baby - So.crates, alnitak kid and nelson dialect
- Thinin about you - Frank Ocean
- Life's a Bitch - Nas
- Imma Be - Black eyed peas
- That's what I like - Bruno Mars
- When the shit goes down - Cypress Hill
- Good Life - Kanye West feat T-Pain
