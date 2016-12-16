SYN 90.7
Graveyard Shift – Playlist – 16/12/16
Hyped up on sleep deprivation, I played a bunch of random tracks, read some Oblique Strategies, and excerpts from Grapefruit by Yoko Ono.
Playlist
- 12 XU - Wire
- Greg! The Stop Sign!! - TISM
- Yard of Blonde Girls - Jeff Buckley
- Which Way to Go - Eddy Current Suppression Ring
- Well... All Right - Buddy Holly
- Walk to the Point - Dave Mason & Cass Elliot
- Underwhelmed - Sloan
- Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure
- Thalassocracy - Frank Black
- Sweet Thing - Van Morrison
- Strychnine - The Sonics
- Spell Bound - Siouxsie and the Banshees
- Signing Cowboy - Love
- Shake Appeal - The Stooges
- Sex Bomb - Flipper
- September Gurls - Big Star
- Satisfaction - Otis Redding
- Robot Factory - Swell Maps
- Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 - Bob Dylan
- Oh! Sweet Nuthin' - The Velvet Underground
- Nosferatu Man - Slint
- Non-Alignment Pact - Pere Ubu
- Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
- Method Man - Wu-Tang Clan
- Metal Guru - T. Rex
- Margin Walker - Fugazi
- Let's Take a Trip Together - Morphine
- Last Call - Elliott Smith
- Kiss Off - Violent Femmes
- Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era - Pavement
- I've Had It - Black Flag
- In A Hole - The Jesus & Mary Chain
- I'm So Free - Lou Reed
- I'm A Bug - The Urinals
- If I Think - Mudhoney
- Ice Cream Man - Tom Waits
- I Will Dare - The Replacements
- I Stay Away - Alice in Chains
- I Hate You - The Monks
- I Don't Need You Anymore - Mighty Mighty
- Here Come the Warm Jets - Brian Eno
- Hang Wire - Pixies
- Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy) - Devo
- Graveyard - Dead Moon
- A Good Idea - Sugar
- Goin' Down - The Monkees
- Glowworm - The Apples in Stereo
- Friend of the Devil - Grateful Dead
- Fire Spirit (Live) - The Gun Club
- Don't Want To Know When You Are Lonely - Hüsker Dü
- Dead Souls - Joy Division
- The Day I Went Away - Sleater-Kinney
Rebecca Bell
December 16th 2016Read more by Rebecca Bell
Category: Playlist
Tags: Big Star, Black Flag, Flipper, Morphine, Oblique strategies, Pavement, The Stooges, The Urinals, Wire, Yoko Ono
