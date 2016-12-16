graveyardlogo.jpg

Graveyard Shift – Playlist – 16/12/16

Hyped up on sleep deprivation, I played a bunch of random tracks, read some Oblique Strategies, and excerpts from Grapefruit by Yoko Ono.

Playlist

  1. 12 XU - Wire
  2. Greg! The Stop Sign!! - TISM
  3. Yard of Blonde Girls - Jeff Buckley
  4. Which Way to Go - Eddy Current Suppression Ring
  5. Well... All Right - Buddy Holly
  6. Walk to the Point - Dave Mason & Cass Elliot
  7. Underwhelmed - Sloan
  8. Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure
  9. Thalassocracy - Frank Black
  10. Sweet Thing - Van Morrison
  11. Strychnine - The Sonics
  12. Spell Bound - Siouxsie and the Banshees
  13. Signing Cowboy - Love
  14. Shake Appeal - The Stooges
  15. Sex Bomb - Flipper
  16. September Gurls - Big Star
  17. Satisfaction - Otis Redding
  18. Robot Factory - Swell Maps
  19. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 - Bob Dylan
  20. Oh! Sweet Nuthin' - The Velvet Underground
  21. Nosferatu Man - Slint
  22. Non-Alignment Pact - Pere Ubu
  23. Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
  24. Method Man - Wu-Tang Clan
  25. Metal Guru - T. Rex
  26. Margin Walker - Fugazi
  27. Let's Take a Trip Together - Morphine
  28. Last Call - Elliott Smith
  29. Kiss Off - Violent Femmes
  30. Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era - Pavement
  31. I've Had It - Black Flag
  32. In A Hole - The Jesus & Mary Chain
  33. I'm So Free - Lou Reed
  34. I'm A Bug - The Urinals
  35. If I Think - Mudhoney
  36. Ice Cream Man - Tom Waits
  37. I Will Dare - The Replacements
  38. I Stay Away - Alice in Chains
  39. I Hate You - The Monks
  40. I Don't Need You Anymore - Mighty Mighty
  41. Here Come the Warm Jets - Brian Eno
  42. Hang Wire - Pixies
  43. Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy) - Devo
  44. Graveyard - Dead Moon
  45. A Good Idea - Sugar
  46. Goin' Down - The Monkees
  47. Glowworm - The Apples in Stereo
  48. Friend of the Devil - Grateful Dead
  49. Fire Spirit (Live) - The Gun Club
  50. Don't Want To Know When You Are Lonely - Hüsker Dü
  51. Dead Souls - Joy Division
  52. The Day I Went Away - Sleater-Kinney

December 16th 2016
