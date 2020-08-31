MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

The final battle of ‘Grunge Month’! The main event! Alice In Chains’ self titled verses the Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’. The final album of both of the band’s respective front men, Layne Staley and Kurt Cobain. Imran has joined Jason for every Alice In Chains battle, so here he is, back to complete the set. Also joining them is a born on country, raised on grunge, local folk singer/songwriter, Cypress Oliphant. Who brings some strong philosophical points to consider in this discussion. Who’s gonna win?

CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as mental health, addiction, rape and suicide. Which may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:

