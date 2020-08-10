The Great Metal Standoff – Superunknown vs Audioslave (Self-Titled)

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

In the second installment of ‘Grunge Month’, ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ diverts slightly to celebrate arguably the best singer of the time, Chris Cornell. By asking which of his most well-known albums as front-man of Soundgarden and Audioslave rocked harder? To do that, Jason was joined by a grassroots band from Melbourne’s western suburbs, guitar player Adam Buttigieg and drummer Dylan Foti of White Bonsai. It’s Soundgarden’s ‘Superunknown’ vs Audioslave’s self-titled. Hang your head and drown your fear. Which of these do they prefer to hear?

Check out Adam & Dylan at work with White Bonsai’s first single ‘Shiver’ available on Apple Music, Spotify, Triple J Unearthed and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnEvFfrjqbE

