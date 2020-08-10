12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

The Great Metal Standoff – Superunknown vs Audioslave (Self-Titled)

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff'

In the second installment of ‘Grunge Month’, ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ diverts slightly to celebrate arguably the best singer of the time, Chris Cornell. By asking which of his most well-known albums as front-man of Soundgarden and Audioslave rocked harder? To do that, Jason was joined by a grassroots band from Melbourne’s western suburbs, guitar player Adam Buttigieg and drummer Dylan Foti of White Bonsai. It’s Soundgarden’s ‘Superunknown’ vs Audioslave’s self-titled. Hang your head and drown your fear. Which of these do they prefer to hear?

Check out Adam & Dylan at work with White Bonsai’s first single ‘Shiver’ available on Apple Music, Spotify, Triple J Unearthed and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnEvFfrjqbE

Plus, to be the first to know when their next single: ‘Towards The Sun’ drops. Follow them on:

