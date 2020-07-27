12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

The Great Metal Standoff – HEAVEN AND HELL vs HOLY DIVER w/TABLE N’ CHAIRS

Ep Heaven and Hell vs Holy Diver

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

 

It’s time to celebrate the legend of Ronnie James Dio on The Great Metal Standoff. Where Jason assembled a team of diehard Dio fans, Moshpit’s Metal Hour host, Imran. And bass player for a local Melbourne band ‘Table n’ Chairs’, Daniel Cesarini. To somehow try and figure out a winner between two incredibly superb albums. Black Sabbath ‘Heaven And Hell’ and Dio ‘Holy Diver’.

Which Dio led album rocks harder? The one that revitalised one bands career? Or the one that cemented his name into a rock n roll icon?

Be sure to check out Daniel in his band ‘Table n’ Chairs’ with their self titled EP available now on Apple Music, Spotify &  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fsGgwWkfZBDwFtmD-jwlw

Plus follow Table n’ Chairs at https://www.facebook.com/table.n.chairss/ to be the first to hear their new single ‘I Still Need You’ out 30th July.

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

Daniel Cesarini

Jason Evans
Imran Abbas

July 27th 2020
