It’s time to celebrate the legend of Ronnie James Dio on The Great Metal Standoff. Where Jason assembled a team of diehard Dio fans, Moshpit’s Metal Hour host, Imran. And bass player for a local Melbourne band ‘Table n’ Chairs’, Daniel Cesarini. To somehow try and figure out a winner between two incredibly superb albums. Black Sabbath ‘Heaven And Hell’ and Dio ‘Holy Diver’.

Which Dio led album rocks harder? The one that revitalised one bands career? Or the one that cemented his name into a rock n roll icon?

