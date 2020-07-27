On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – HEAVEN AND HELL vs HOLY DIVER w/TABLE N’ CHAIRS
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/
It’s time to celebrate the legend of Ronnie James Dio on The Great Metal Standoff. Where Jason assembled a team of diehard Dio fans, Moshpit’s Metal Hour host, Imran. And bass player for a local Melbourne band ‘Table n’ Chairs’, Daniel Cesarini. To somehow try and figure out a winner between two incredibly superb albums. Black Sabbath ‘Heaven And Hell’ and Dio ‘Holy Diver’.
Which Dio led album rocks harder? The one that revitalised one bands career? Or the one that cemented his name into a rock n roll icon?
Be sure to check out Daniel in his band ‘Table n’ Chairs’ with their self titled EP available now on Apple Music, Spotify & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fsGgwWkfZBDwFtmD-jwlw
Plus follow Table n’ Chairs at https://www.facebook.com/table.n.chairss/ to be the first to hear their new single ‘I Still Need You’ out 30th July.
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Guests
Daniel Cesarini
Contributors
Jason Evans
Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
July 27th 2020Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: chairs, dio, heaven, hell, Metal, Moshpit, Moshpit Backstage, Ronnie James Dio, table
More by MOSHPIT
Moshpit Hall of Fame #2
David Eric Grohl was born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio. Dave was the son of a teacher named Virginia Jean […]
Moshpit Hall of Fame Induction
The first member of the Moshpit Hall of Fame is Little Richard (Richard Wayne Penniman). Richard Wayne Penniman was born on […]
Moshpit Interviews Grassroots Indie-Rock Band – The Fior
After playing their song ‘Outsider’ on our first show of the new season. Last night on Punkdemonium, Jacob & Salomae got in […]