On Air
Greater government support required for social housing due to COVID-19
Vulnerable communities have been effected by the current pandemic and the need for better support from the government in the development and maintenance of social housing is crucial for both individuals and the economy.
Reporter Kendra Jewell spoke to Dr. Katrina Raynor from the University of Melbourne to uncover the issues social housing is experiencing.
Guests
Dr. Katrina Raynor, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning at Melbourne University’s School of Design
Contributors
Kendra Jewell
Panorama
October 20th 2020Read more by Panorama
