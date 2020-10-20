Panorama Logo

Greater government support required for social housing due to COVID-19

Vulnerable communities have been effected by the current pandemic and the need for better support from the government in the development and maintenance of social housing is crucial for both individuals and the economy.

Reporter Kendra Jewell spoke to Dr. Katrina Raynor from the University of Melbourne to uncover the issues social housing is experiencing.

Dr. Katrina Raynor, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning at Melbourne University’s School of Design

Kendra Jewell

October 20th 2020
