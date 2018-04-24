Untitled design (1)

SYN Nation

Greens Announce Plan to Lower Voting Age to 16

2016 Federal Election, various sites, Canberra, ACT for SRH and AEC, 2nd July, 2016

Australia’s youngest ever senator, Jordon Steele-John has announced a plan by The Greens to lower the voting age from 18 to 16.

The Greens Senator for Western Australia says that it’s about time that young people go their voices heard by Parliment. Not everyone is happy, they say that 16-year-olds are not mature enough and easily influenced by peers. The Greens say, however, that young people are more politicly engaged than ever and that voting would be non-compulsory until 18.

Contributors

Dylan Storer

April 24th 2018
