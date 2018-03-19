SYN 90.7
Greens’ attempt to block Apple store blocked
A flagship Apple store is coming to Federation square, but not everyone’s happy. Last month, the Victorian Greens unsuccessfully attempted to block the proposal in parliament.
Sarah Booth investigates the issue, and spoke to Greens MP Ellen Sandel about the party’s recent moves to block the store in Victorian Parliament.
Jack Fryer
March 19th 2018
