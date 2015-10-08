Greyhounds: The Untold Story

Greyhound.jpg

Reporter Alice Rennison tells the untold story of Greyhounds. What happens when they age, retire or those that just don’t make the cut into the billion-dollar racing industry?

Over 17,000 Greyhounds were euthenised last year, and Australians aren’t willing to adopt them into their homes. Panorama finds out why, what situations lead to this and what can be done. 

October 8th 2015
Read more by Alana Scully
