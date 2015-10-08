Greyhounds: The Untold Story
Reporter Alice Rennison tells the untold story of Greyhounds. What happens when they age, retire or those that just don’t make the cut into the billion-dollar racing industry?
Over 17,000 Greyhounds were euthenised last year, and Australians aren’t willing to adopt them into their homes. Panorama finds out why, what situations lead to this and what can be done.
Alana Scully
October 8th 2015Read more by Alana Scully
Category: Audio
Tags: Greyhounds, Racing, rspca
