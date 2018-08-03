Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey warns fans about social media scam

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey (aka Dr McDreamy) has warned fans about an online scam asking for money under his name.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to warn his followers that he had discovered that people have been impersonating him online, asking fans to send money to him or his charity, the Dempsey Centers.

“It has come to my attention that people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money,” he told his more than 1.4 million Twitter followers.

It has come to my attention that people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money. Please do not ever talk to, or give money to anyone saying it is me. My official profile has a blue circle with a check mark. Please report any fake pages to FB, instagram,twitter. pic.twitter.com/4Keiyeo1gg — Patrick Dempsey (@PatrickDempsey) July 30, 2018

“Please do not ever talk to, or give money to anyone saying it is me. My official profile has a blue circle with a check mark,” he added.

Dempsey took the drastic step to warn fans about the scam after a number of people left comments on his Facebook page, alerting him to the actions of his impersonator/s.

The 52-year-old thanked fans for telling him about the scam, warning them he never DMs people on social media.

“I do NOT have messenger for FB. If you receive a message, it is not me. Please do not send any money to anyone who is asking and saying they are me,” he wrote.

Dempsey, who shot to fame playing Dr. Derek Shepherd in the Shonda Rhimes hospital drama, also told fans to report any fake accounts to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Dempsey was inspired by his late mother’s battle with ovarian cancer to set up his not-for-profit charity to help individuals and families impacted by the disease.

(with WENN)

