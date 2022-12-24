The Stitch – 🎄Grinchmas Special🎄

Welcome to the Grinchmas special, where a retail worker who hates Christmas songs, plays Christmas songs!🌟

Join Lucy as she celebrates the festive season with some alternative Christmas tunes whilst chatting about family traditions, avoiding food guilt, and surviving Christmas alone.

Tune in from 4 – 5 PM on 90.7FM on December 24th and 25th OR listen to the podcast version and playlist below.

PLAYLIST

And for those of you who were curious, this is the photo…



Also this video made me laugh