The Stitch – 🎄Grinchmas Special🎄

grinchy
Welcome to the Grinchmas special, where a retail worker who hates Christmas songs, plays Christmas songs!🌟

Join Lucy as she celebrates the festive season with some alternative Christmas tunes whilst chatting about family traditions, avoiding food guilt, and surviving Christmas alone.

Tune in from 4 – 5 PM on 90.7FM on December 24th and 25th OR listen to the podcast version and playlist below.

For more content, Follow @girlmediamaker and @thestitch.syn on instagram!

PLAYLIST

And for those of you who were curious, this is the photo…
Eshay Baah

Also this video made me laugh

 

Playlist

  1. Christmas in the City - Mary J. Blige & Angie Martinez
  2. Blue Christmas - She & Him
  3. Hey Santa! - Chris Isaak
  4. Winter Wonderland - Eurythmics
  5. The Chanukah Song - Adam Sandler
  6. Gotta Be Good - Chris Isaak
  7. Happy Xmas (War is Over) - John Lennon
  8. Christmas Must Be Tonight - Bahamas
  9. It's Not Christmas ('Till You Come Home) - Norah Jones
  10. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Amy Winehouse
  11. I'd Like You For Christmas - Julie London
  12. Santa Baby - Cynthia Basinet
  13. Last Month Of The Year - Chris Isaak
  14. Zat You, Santa Claus? (Single Version) - Louis Armstrong & The Commanders

December 24th 2022
Read more by Lucy Schacher
