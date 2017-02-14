GROOVIN’ THE MOO ANNOUNCE 2017 LINEUP

Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, because Groovin’ The Moo have dropped their 2017 lineup and it is absolute dynamite.

From the spectacular Wombats, who are touring to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their debut A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation and present us with new tunes, to the cruisy Methyl Ethel, to the sure-to-tear-the-place-down Smith Street Band, it’s an absolute stormer of a lineup.

Get around it.

Groovin’ The Moo 2017 Lineup

Against Me! (USA)
Allday
Amy Shark
Architects (UK)
The Darkness (UK)
Dillon Francis (USA)
George Maple
Hayden James
The Jungle Giants
K-Flay (USA)
L-FRESH The LION
Loyle Carner (UK)
Methyl Ethel
Milky Chance (GER)
Montaigne
Northeast Party House
Slumberjack
The Smith Street Band
Snakehips (UK)
Tash Sultana
Thundamentals
Violent Soho
The Wombats (UK)

+ Marshalled by:

CC:Disco!
Kinder
MZRIZ
Liz Cambage
Luen

+ more to be announced

Groovin’ The Moo 2017 Dates

Friday 28th April
Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA

Saturday 29th April
Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Sunday 30th April
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds, Annandale, QLD

Saturday 6th May
Bendigo’s Price of Wales Showground, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday 7th May 2017
University of Canberra, Bruce, ACT

Saturday 13th May 2017
Hay Park, Bunbury, WA

Words by Jacqui Picone.

February 14th 2017
Contact

