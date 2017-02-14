GROOVIN’ THE MOO ANNOUNCE 2017 LINEUP

Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, because Groovin’ The Moo have dropped their 2017 lineup and it is absolute dynamite.

From the spectacular Wombats, who are touring to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their debut A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation and present us with new tunes, to the cruisy Methyl Ethel, to the sure-to-tear-the-place-down Smith Street Band, it’s an absolute stormer of a lineup.

Get around it.

Groovin’ The Moo 2017 Lineup

Against Me! (USA)

Allday

Amy Shark

Architects (UK)

The Darkness (UK)

Dillon Francis (USA)

George Maple

Hayden James

The Jungle Giants

K-Flay (USA)

L-FRESH The LION

Loyle Carner (UK)

Methyl Ethel

Milky Chance (GER)

Montaigne

Northeast Party House

Slumberjack

The Smith Street Band

Snakehips (UK)

Tash Sultana

Thundamentals

Violent Soho

The Wombats (UK)

+ Marshalled by:

CC:Disco!

Kinder

MZRIZ

Liz Cambage

Luen

+ more to be announced

Groovin’ The Moo 2017 Dates

Friday 28th April

Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA

Saturday 29th April

Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Sunday 30th April

Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds, Annandale, QLD

Saturday 6th May

Bendigo’s Price of Wales Showground, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday 7th May 2017

University of Canberra, Bruce, ACT

Saturday 13th May 2017

Hay Park, Bunbury, WA

Words by Jacqui Picone.